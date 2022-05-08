How much money does the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship purse is a lot of money, and the Wells Fargo Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship purse is $9 million for the first year of the event played in the D.C. area at TPC Potomac.

How much money does the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship winner get?

The Wells Fargo Championship pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship winner's share is $1,620,000 as the first-place payout.

In 2021, Rory McIlroy won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse in the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship for his second tournament win at the tournament's normal host site, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte N.C. The event was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 65th-place finisher earning $19,350. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 44 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Wells Fargo Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.