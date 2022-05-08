2022 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Brent Grant, who earned the big win with a victory at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn.

Grant closed out the win with his third 3-under 69 of the week, grouping that 6-under total with 7-under 65 in the second round to post 16-under 272 and win by a shot over Kevin Yu.

Vincent Norrman and Zack Fischer finished tied for third place on 14-under total.

Grant won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Simmons Bank Open recap notes

Grant earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Visit Knoxville Open.

2022 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

