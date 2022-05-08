2022 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Brent Grant, who earned the big win with a victory at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn.

Grant closed out the win with his third 3-under 69 of the week, grouping that 6-under total with 7-under 65 in the second round to post 16-under 272 and win by a shot over Kevin Yu.

Vincent Norrman and Zack Fischer finished tied for third place on 14-under total.

Grant won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Simmons Bank Open recap notes

Grant earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Visit Knoxville Open.

2022 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Brent Grant -16 69 65 69 69 272 $135,000
2 Kevin Yu -15 67 68 67 71 273 $67,500
T3 Zack Fischer -14 66 69 72 67 274 $39,375
T3 Vincent Norrman -14 68 70 69 67 274 $39,375
T5 Jeremy Paul -13 68 66 70 71 275 $26,125
T5 Tom Whitney -13 65 70 69 71 275 $26,125
T5 Zecheng Dou -13 69 66 68 72 275 $26,125
T8 Mark Anderson -12 70 68 72 66 276 $20,625
T8 Robby Shelton -12 66 69 70 71 276 $20,625
T8 Sangmoon Bae -12 68 68 68 72 276 $20,625
T11 Xinjun Zhang -11 67 69 70 71 277 $17,119
T11 John VanDerLaan -11 71 65 68 73 277 $17,119
T13 Taylor Montgomery -10 72 69 70 67 278 $13,969
T13 Alex Chiarella -10 68 71 72 67 278 $13,969
T13 Will Gordon -10 66 71 70 71 278 $13,969
T13 Patrick Fishburn -10 67 68 70 73 278 $13,969
T17 Fabián Gómez -9 66 74 72 67 279 $10,523
T17 Tyson Alexander -9 70 69 72 68 279 $10,523
T17 Ben Griffin -9 70 67 73 69 279 $10,523
T17 Ben Taylor -9 70 69 69 71 279 $10,523
T17 Sam Stevens -9 68 70 68 73 279 $10,523
T22 Kevin Dougherty -8 69 69 72 70 280 $7,377
T22 Erik Barnes -8 70 70 70 70 280 $7,377
T22 Vince India -8 70 69 71 70 280 $7,377
T22 Mac Meissner -8 68 69 72 71 280 $7,377
T22 Paul Haley II -8 69 69 70 72 280 $7,377
T27 Justin Suh -7 73 66 73 69 281 $5,573
T27 Carson Young -7 67 71 73 70 281 $5,573
T27 Cody Blick -7 72 67 70 72 281 $5,573
T27 Quade Cummins -7 64 68 76 73 281 $5,573
T27 Albin Choi -7 68 69 70 74 281 $5,573
T32 MJ Daffue -6 69 72 72 69 282 $4,463
T32 Trevor Werbylo -6 70 71 72 69 282 $4,463
T32 Taylor Dickson -6 70 71 72 69 282 $4,463
T32 Marcos Montenegro -6 69 71 73 69 282 $4,463
T32 Marcelo Rozo -6 68 72 72 70 282 $4,463
T32 Michael Kim -6 70 69 72 71 282 $4,463
T32 Nicolas Echavarria -6 67 68 75 72 282 $4,463
T32 Michael Feagles -6 71 68 71 72 282 $4,463
T40 Carl Yuan -5 67 74 73 69 283 $3,713
T40 Sam Saunders -5 69 67 77 70 283 $3,713
T40 Tano Goya -5 68 73 71 71 283 $3,713
T40 José de Jesús Rodríguez -5 65 74 73 71 283 $3,713
T40 David Hearn -5 69 68 74 72 283 $3,713
T45 Jimmy Stanger -4 71 70 73 70 284 $3,425
T45 Byeong Hun An -4 70 69 75 70 284 $3,425
T45 Theo Humphrey -4 68 72 71 73 284 $3,425
T48 Jay Card III -3 67 71 75 72 285 $3,300
T48 Alex Weiss -3 69 72 68 76 285 $3,300
T48 Harrison Endycott -3 71 67 71 76 285 $3,300
T51 Anders Albertson -2 71 70 74 71 286 $3,191
T51 Brad Hopfinger -2 71 70 73 72 286 $3,191
T51 Julián Etulain -2 71 66 76 73 286 $3,191
T51 Alexandre Rocha -2 68 72 70 76 286 $3,191
T55 Seonghyeon Kim -1 71 70 74 72 287 $3,128
T55 Kyle Reifers -1 71 68 76 72 287 $3,128
T55 Shawn Stefani -1 67 73 73 74 287 $3,128
T55 Ryan McCormick -1 70 68 74 75 287 $3,128
59 Nicholas Lindheim E 72 69 70 77 288 $3,090
T60 Kyle Westmoreland 1 68 73 76 72 289 $3,038
T60 Jason Millard 1 65 75 77 72 289 $3,038
T60 Chris Baker 1 71 70 74 74 289 $3,038
T60 Billy Tom Sargent 1 74 67 75 73 289 $3,038
T60 Brandon Harkins 1 66 74 73 76 289 $3,038
T60 Cody Gribble 1 71 69 71 78 289 $3,038
66 Akshay Bhatia 2 73 67 75 75 290 $2,985
67 Tag Ridings 13 67 72 80 82 301 $2,970

