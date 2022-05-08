2022 Simmons Bank Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Brent Grant, who earned the big win with a victory at The Grove in College Grove, Tenn.
Grant closed out the win with his third 3-under 69 of the week, grouping that 6-under total with 7-under 65 in the second round to post 16-under 272 and win by a shot over Kevin Yu.
Vincent Norrman and Zack Fischer finished tied for third place on 14-under total.
Grant won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.
Simmons Bank Open recap notes
Grant earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.
This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Visit Knoxville Open.
2022 Simmons Bank Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Brent Grant
|-16
|69
|65
|69
|69
|272
|$135,000
|2
|Kevin Yu
|-15
|67
|68
|67
|71
|273
|$67,500
|T3
|Zack Fischer
|-14
|66
|69
|72
|67
|274
|$39,375
|T3
|Vincent Norrman
|-14
|68
|70
|69
|67
|274
|$39,375
|T5
|Jeremy Paul
|-13
|68
|66
|70
|71
|275
|$26,125
|T5
|Tom Whitney
|-13
|65
|70
|69
|71
|275
|$26,125
|T5
|Zecheng Dou
|-13
|69
|66
|68
|72
|275
|$26,125
|T8
|Mark Anderson
|-12
|70
|68
|72
|66
|276
|$20,625
|T8
|Robby Shelton
|-12
|66
|69
|70
|71
|276
|$20,625
|T8
|Sangmoon Bae
|-12
|68
|68
|68
|72
|276
|$20,625
|T11
|Xinjun Zhang
|-11
|67
|69
|70
|71
|277
|$17,119
|T11
|John VanDerLaan
|-11
|71
|65
|68
|73
|277
|$17,119
|T13
|Taylor Montgomery
|-10
|72
|69
|70
|67
|278
|$13,969
|T13
|Alex Chiarella
|-10
|68
|71
|72
|67
|278
|$13,969
|T13
|Will Gordon
|-10
|66
|71
|70
|71
|278
|$13,969
|T13
|Patrick Fishburn
|-10
|67
|68
|70
|73
|278
|$13,969
|T17
|Fabián Gómez
|-9
|66
|74
|72
|67
|279
|$10,523
|T17
|Tyson Alexander
|-9
|70
|69
|72
|68
|279
|$10,523
|T17
|Ben Griffin
|-9
|70
|67
|73
|69
|279
|$10,523
|T17
|Ben Taylor
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|$10,523
|T17
|Sam Stevens
|-9
|68
|70
|68
|73
|279
|$10,523
|T22
|Kevin Dougherty
|-8
|69
|69
|72
|70
|280
|$7,377
|T22
|Erik Barnes
|-8
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|$7,377
|T22
|Vince India
|-8
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|$7,377
|T22
|Mac Meissner
|-8
|68
|69
|72
|71
|280
|$7,377
|T22
|Paul Haley II
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|72
|280
|$7,377
|T27
|Justin Suh
|-7
|73
|66
|73
|69
|281
|$5,573
|T27
|Carson Young
|-7
|67
|71
|73
|70
|281
|$5,573
|T27
|Cody Blick
|-7
|72
|67
|70
|72
|281
|$5,573
|T27
|Quade Cummins
|-7
|64
|68
|76
|73
|281
|$5,573
|T27
|Albin Choi
|-7
|68
|69
|70
|74
|281
|$5,573
|T32
|MJ Daffue
|-6
|69
|72
|72
|69
|282
|$4,463
|T32
|Trevor Werbylo
|-6
|70
|71
|72
|69
|282
|$4,463
|T32
|Taylor Dickson
|-6
|70
|71
|72
|69
|282
|$4,463
|T32
|Marcos Montenegro
|-6
|69
|71
|73
|69
|282
|$4,463
|T32
|Marcelo Rozo
|-6
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|$4,463
|T32
|Michael Kim
|-6
|70
|69
|72
|71
|282
|$4,463
|T32
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-6
|67
|68
|75
|72
|282
|$4,463
|T32
|Michael Feagles
|-6
|71
|68
|71
|72
|282
|$4,463
|T40
|Carl Yuan
|-5
|67
|74
|73
|69
|283
|$3,713
|T40
|Sam Saunders
|-5
|69
|67
|77
|70
|283
|$3,713
|T40
|Tano Goya
|-5
|68
|73
|71
|71
|283
|$3,713
|T40
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|-5
|65
|74
|73
|71
|283
|$3,713
|T40
|David Hearn
|-5
|69
|68
|74
|72
|283
|$3,713
|T45
|Jimmy Stanger
|-4
|71
|70
|73
|70
|284
|$3,425
|T45
|Byeong Hun An
|-4
|70
|69
|75
|70
|284
|$3,425
|T45
|Theo Humphrey
|-4
|68
|72
|71
|73
|284
|$3,425
|T48
|Jay Card III
|-3
|67
|71
|75
|72
|285
|$3,300
|T48
|Alex Weiss
|-3
|69
|72
|68
|76
|285
|$3,300
|T48
|Harrison Endycott
|-3
|71
|67
|71
|76
|285
|$3,300
|T51
|Anders Albertson
|-2
|71
|70
|74
|71
|286
|$3,191
|T51
|Brad Hopfinger
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|72
|286
|$3,191
|T51
|Julián Etulain
|-2
|71
|66
|76
|73
|286
|$3,191
|T51
|Alexandre Rocha
|-2
|68
|72
|70
|76
|286
|$3,191
|T55
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|72
|287
|$3,128
|T55
|Kyle Reifers
|-1
|71
|68
|76
|72
|287
|$3,128
|T55
|Shawn Stefani
|-1
|67
|73
|73
|74
|287
|$3,128
|T55
|Ryan McCormick
|-1
|70
|68
|74
|75
|287
|$3,128
|59
|Nicholas Lindheim
|E
|72
|69
|70
|77
|288
|$3,090
|T60
|Kyle Westmoreland
|1
|68
|73
|76
|72
|289
|$3,038
|T60
|Jason Millard
|1
|65
|75
|77
|72
|289
|$3,038
|T60
|Chris Baker
|1
|71
|70
|74
|74
|289
|$3,038
|T60
|Billy Tom Sargent
|1
|74
|67
|75
|73
|289
|$3,038
|T60
|Brandon Harkins
|1
|66
|74
|73
|76
|289
|$3,038
|T60
|Cody Gribble
|1
|71
|69
|71
|78
|289
|$3,038
|66
|Akshay Bhatia
|2
|73
|67
|75
|75
|290
|$2,985
|67
|Tag Ridings
|13
|67
|72
|80
|82
|301
|$2,970