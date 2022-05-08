2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/08/2022 at 7:19 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Flesch, who earned a win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

Continuing a trend of Steves winning on the 50-plus tour in recent memory, Flesch fired a final round of 7-under 65 to overcome a second-round 73. The left-hander won by a shot over Padraig Harrington, David Toms and Fred Couples on 11-under 205.

Ernie Els rounded out the top five, two shots behind Flesch.

Flesch won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic recap notes

Flesch wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Flesch -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Flesch -11 67 73 65 205 $270,000
T2 Padraig Harrington -10 69 73 64 206 $132,000
T2 Fred Couples -10 70 70 66 206 $132,000
T2 David Toms -10 65 71 70 206 $132,000
5 Ernie Els -9 72 68 67 207 $86,400
6 Mark Walker -8 68 72 68 208 $72,000
T7 Paul Broadhurst -6 68 74 68 210 $57,600
T7 Glen Day -6 69 73 68 210 $57,600
T7 Colin Montgomerie -6 72 69 69 210 $57,600
T10 Robert Karlsson -5 68 75 68 211 $41,400
T10 Steve Stricker -5 68 73 70 211 $41,400
T10 Retief Goosen -5 74 67 70 211 $41,400
T10 Ken Duke -5 65 73 73 211 $41,400
T14 Stuart Appleby -4 73 72 67 212 $28,058
T14 Woody Austin -4 70 74 68 212 $28,058
T14 Tom Pernice Jr. -4 69 74 69 212 $28,058
T14 Doug Barron -4 72 76 64 212 $28,058
T14 Scott Dunlap -4 69 73 70 212 $28,058
T14 Darren Clarke -4 79 69 64 212 $28,058
T14 Brett Quigley -4 72 69 71 212 $28,058
T14 Jay Haas -4 71 69 72 212 $28,058
T22 Ken Tanigawa -3 74 71 68 213 $19,860
T22 Steve Jones -3 70 72 71 213 $19,860
T22 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -3 70 71 72 213 $19,860
25 Alex Cejka -2 70 74 70 214 $18,000
T26 Jesper Parnevik -1 72 73 70 215 $15,660
T26 K.J. Choi -1 71 74 70 215 $15,660
T26 Kevin Sutherland -1 72 73 70 215 $15,660
T26 Cameron Beckman -1 73 73 69 215 $15,660
T26 David Branshaw -1 72 70 73 215 $15,660
T31 Brian Gay E 72 73 71 216 $11,633
T31 Olin Browne E 77 67 72 216 $11,633
T31 Y.E. Yang E 70 74 72 216 $11,633
T31 David Duval E 72 74 70 216 $11,633
T31 Chris DiMarco E 71 73 72 216 $11,633
T31 Michael Allen E 71 73 72 216 $11,633
T31 Stephen Ames E 73 74 69 216 $11,633
T31 Tim Petrovic E 74 68 74 216 $11,633
T39 Dicky Pride 1 72 73 72 217 $8,280
T39 Tim Herron 1 75 70 72 217 $8,280
T39 Brandt Jobe 1 73 73 71 217 $8,280
T39 José María Olazábal 1 75 69 73 217 $8,280
T39 Rocco Mediate 1 74 72 71 217 $8,280
T39 John Senden 1 71 72 74 217 $8,280
T39 Stephen Dodd 1 75 72 70 217 $8,280
T39 Bernhard Langer 1 76 71 70 217 $8,280
T47 Rod Pampling 2 70 73 75 218 $5,940
T47 Kirk Triplett 2 69 73 76 218 $5,940
T47 Duffy Waldorf 2 70 72 76 218 $5,940
T47 Scott Parel 2 76 74 68 218 $5,940
T47 Jerry Kelly 2 76 74 68 218 $5,940
T52 Paul Goydos 3 70 75 74 219 $4,260
T52 Billy Andrade 3 69 75 75 219 $4,260
T52 John Inman 3 74 72 73 219 $4,260
T52 Marco Dawson 3 78 70 71 219 $4,260
T52 Fran Quinn 3 76 72 71 219 $4,260
T52 Joe Durant 3 74 77 68 219 $4,260
T58 David Frost 4 69 77 74 220 $3,420
T58 Shane Bertsch 4 70 77 73 220 $3,420
T58 Tom Gillis 4 73 79 68 220 $3,420
T61 Jeff Maggert 5 74 71 76 221 $2,790
T61 Thongchai Jaidee 5 74 71 76 221 $2,790
T61 Stephen Leaney 5 74 72 75 221 $2,790
T61 Scott McCarron 5 72 77 72 221 $2,790
T65 Lee Janzen 6 72 73 77 222 $2,250
T65 Gene Sauers 6 73 79 70 222 $2,250
T67 Cliff Kresge 7 75 74 74 223 $1,890
T67 Rob Labritz 7 76 76 71 223 $1,890
69 Wes Short, Jr. 8 77 75 72 224 $1,692
70 Scott Verplank 9 75 75 75 225 $1,584
T71 Larry Mize 11 77 76 74 227 $1,422
T71 Tom Byrum 11 80 77 70 227 $1,422
73 Matt Gogel 12 75 76 77 228 $1,260
74 Billy Mayfair 16 79 76 77 232 $1,188
75 Roger Rowland 17 82 77 74 233 $1,116

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.