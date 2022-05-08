2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Flesch, who earned a win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

Continuing a trend of Steves winning on the 50-plus tour in recent memory, Flesch fired a final round of 7-under 65 to overcome a second-round 73. The left-hander won by a shot over Padraig Harrington, David Toms and Fred Couples on 11-under 205.

Ernie Els rounded out the top five, two shots behind Flesch.

Flesch won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Classic recap notes

Flesch wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Flesch -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

