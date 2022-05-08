2022 LPGA Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule has been announced, with record prize money for the 34-event docket that means better playing opportunities across the board.
The most significant changes to the schedule are increases to purses in two majors and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Purse-boosted events
The biggest purse increases on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule are in three majors, with the US Women's Open purse increasing to $10 million from $5.5 million. The Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) and the AIG Women's Open are seeing huge increases.
The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship purse is also increasing by $2 million to $7 million. The winner of the event will now earn $2 million, marking the biggest first-place prize in women's golf history.
Other tournaments to announce elevated purses are the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open ($2 million, up $500,000 from 2021), the LPGA Mediheal Championship ($1.8 million, up $300,000 from 2021), the Pelican Women’s Championship ($2 million, up $250,000 from 2021), the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational ($2.5 million, up $200,000 from 2021), the Meijer LPGA Classic ($2.5 million, up $200,000 from 2021) and the HSBC Women’s World Championship ($1.7 million, up $100,000 from 2021). Additional purse increases are expected to be announced throughout the season.
New events
There are several new events on the schedule, with JTBC stepping up to increase their sponsor presence on the Tour. The JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes completes a California triple around The Chevron Championship. The Kroger Queen City Championship brings the LPGA to Cincinnati.
2022 LPGA Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Jan. 20-23
|Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
|Lake Nona G&C.C., Orlando, Fla.
|$1,200,000
|Danielle Kang
|Results
|Jan. 27-30
|Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio
|Boca Rio G.C., Boca Raton, Fla.
|$2,000,000
|Lydia Ko
|Results
|Feb. 4-6 or Feb 11-13
|LPGA Drive On Championship
|TBA, Fla.
|$1,500,000
|Leona Maguire
|Results
|March 3-6
|HSBC Women's World Championship
|Sentosa G.C., Singapore
|$1,700,000
|Jin Young Ko
|Results
|March 10-13
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Siam C.C., Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
|$1,600,000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|Results
|March 24-27
|JTBC Classic
|Aviara G.C., Carlsbad, Calif.
|$1,500,000
|Atthaya Thitikul
|Results
|March 31 - April 3
|The Chevron Championship
|Mission Hills C.C., Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|$5,000,000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|Results
|April 13-16
|Lotte Championship
|TBA, Hawaii
|$2,000,000
|Hyo Joo Kim
|Results
|April 21-24
|DIO Implant LA Open
|Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, Calif.
|$1,500,000
|Nasa Hataoka
|Results
|April 28 - May 1
|Palos Verdes Championship
|Palos Verdes G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
|$1,500,000
|Marina Alex
|Results
|May 12-15
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|TBA, N.J.
|$3,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 25-29
|Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play
|Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nev.
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 2-5
|U.S. Women's Open
|Pine Needles Lodge and G.C., Southern Pines, N.C.
|$10,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 10-12
|ShopRite LPGA Classic
|Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, N.J.
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 16-19
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$2,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 23-26
|KPMG Women's PGA Championship
|Congressional C.C., Bethesda, Md.
|$4,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 13-16
|Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|Midland C.C., Midland, Mich.
|$2,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 21-24
|Amundi Evian Championship
|Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France
|$4,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 28-31
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 4-7
|AIG Women’s Open
|Muirfield, East Lothian, Scotland
|$6,800,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 11-14
|ISPS Handa World Invitational
|Galgorme Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 25-28
|CP Women’s Open
|Ottawa Hunt and G.C., Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
|$2,350,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 1-4
|Dana Open
|Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 8-11
|Kroger Queen City Championship
|Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio
|$1,750,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 15-18
|Portland Classic
|TBA, Oregon
|$1,400,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 23-25
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
|$2,300,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
|Volunteers of America Classic
|Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 6-9
|LPGA Mediheal Championship
|The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif.
|$1,800,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 13-16
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, China
|$2,100,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 20-23
|BMW Ladies Championship
|TBA, South Korea
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 27-30
|Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA
|Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
|$2,200,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 3-6
|Toto Japan Classic
|Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 10-13
|Pelican Women’s Championship
|Pelican G.C., Belleair, Fla.
|$2,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Nov. 17-20
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburon G.C., Naples, Fla.
|$7,000,000
|Winner
|Results