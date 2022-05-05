2022 Wells Fargo Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on TPC Potomac in the 29th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win the Wells Fargo Championship.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports airs weekend afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday. PGA Tour streaming airs through NBC Sports online streaming products during their coverage window, with CBS Sports streaming products taking over during their coverage windows.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and CBS Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the CBS Sports apps and on CBSSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, May 5

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Friday, May 6

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-6 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 8