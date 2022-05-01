2022 Palos Verdes Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
The 2022 Palos Verdes Championship prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Palos Verdes Championship prize pool is at $225,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $139,217. The Palos Verdes Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $3,011 for 72nd place. Amateur Anna Davis made the cut and does not earn money.

The Palos Verdes Championship field is headed by Marina Alex, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship from the correct 2022 Palos Verdes Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players and ties, and those 72 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Palos Verdes Championship prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with the LPGA Tour modifying the payout if more than 70 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 50 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 Palos Verdes Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $139,217
3 $100,992
4 $78,125
5 $62,882
6 $51,449
7 $43,065
8 $37,730
9 $33,919
10 $30,869
11 $28,582
12 $26,677
13 $25,000
14 $23,476
15 $22,103
16 $20,884
17 $19,818
18 $18,903
19 $18,141
20 $17,531
21 $16,922
22 $16,311
23 $15,702
24 $15,092
25 $14,558
26 $14,025
27 $13,490
28 $12,957
29 $12,424
30 $11,967
31 $11,509
32 $11,052
33 $10,594
34 $10,137
35 $9,757
36 $9,375
37 $8,995
38 $8,613
39 $8,231
40 $7,927
41 $7,622
42 $7,318
43 $7,012
44 $6,707
45 $6,479
46 $6,250
47 $6,021
48 $5,792
49 $5,564
50 $5,335
51 $5,183
52 $5,030
53 $4,877
54 $4,726
55 $4,573
56 $4,420
57 $4,269
58 $4,116
59 $3,964
60 $3,811
61 $3,735
62 $3,658
63 $3,582
64 $3,507
65 $3,429
66 $3,354
67 $3,278
68 $3,201
69 $3,125
70 $3,049
71 $3,011

