2022 Palos Verdes Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Palos Verdes Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Marina Alex, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Alex shot 5-under 66 in the final round on a challenging layout, ending up as the only player double digits under par. Her 10-under 274 total was good enough for a one-shot win over world No. 1 Jin Young Ko.

Megan Khang and world No. 3 Lydia Ko finished tied for third place on 8-under total.

Alex won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Palos Verdes Championship recap notes

Alex picks up the win in the ninth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her career.

By winning the event, Alex earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

2022 Palos Verdes Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

