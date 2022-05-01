2022 Palos Verdes Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/01/2022 at 10:03 pm
05/01/2022


The 2022 Palos Verdes Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Marina Alex, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Alex shot 5-under 66 in the final round on a challenging layout, ending up as the only player double digits under par. Her 10-under 274 total was good enough for a one-shot win over world No. 1 Jin Young Ko.

Megan Khang and world No. 3 Lydia Ko finished tied for third place on 8-under total.

Alex won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Palos Verdes Championship recap notes

Alex picks up the win in the ninth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her career.

By winning the event, Alex earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 72 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey.

2022 Palos Verdes Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Marina Alex -10 70 68 70 66 274 $225,000
2 Jin Young Ko -9 64 72 73 66 275 $139,217
T3 Megan Khang -8 67 69 72 68 276 $89,559
T3 Lydia Ko -8 69 67 70 70 276 $89,559
T5 Ryann O'Toole -7 68 71 70 68 277 $48,781
T5 Andrea Lee -7 70 68 70 69 277 $48,781
T5 Annie Park -7 68 69 71 69 277 $48,781
T5 Hannah Green -7 67 66 72 72 277 $48,781
T9 Ashleigh Buhai -6 70 74 67 67 278 $30,012
T9 Madelene Sagstrom -6 72 68 70 68 278 $30,012
T9 Jasmine Suwannapura -6 69 71 70 68 278 $30,012
T9 Albane Valenzuela -6 66 74 69 69 278 $30,012
T13 Atthaya Thitikul -5 71 70 73 65 279 $23,526
T13 Lexi Thompson -5 69 73 66 71 279 $23,526
T13 Minjee Lee -5 63 73 72 71 279 $23,526
T16 Xiyu Lin -4 72 71 67 70 280 $19,055
T16 Jennifer Kupcho -4 71 71 68 70 280 $19,055
T16 Agathe Laisne -4 68 74 68 70 280 $19,055
T16 Allisen Corpuz -4 68 72 68 72 280 $19,055
T16 Inbee Park -4 71 67 70 72 280 $19,055
T21 Yaeeun Hong -3 75 69 70 67 281 $15,717
T21 Chella Choi -3 72 72 70 67 281 $15,717
T21 Alana Uriell -3 69 70 71 71 281 $15,717
T21 Hye-Jin Choi -3 69 71 69 72 281 $15,717
T21 Gemma Dryburgh -3 66 74 68 73 281 $15,717
T26 Ruoning Yin -2 74 68 72 68 282 $12,489
T26 Patty Tavatanakit -2 69 73 71 69 282 $12,489
T26 Emma Talley -2 70 70 73 69 282 $12,489
T26 Ally Ewing -2 69 70 73 70 282 $12,489
T26 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -2 69 69 72 72 282 $12,489
T26 Sarah Kemp -2 71 72 66 73 282 $12,489
T26 Stephanie Meadow -2 73 68 68 73 282 $12,489
T33 Amanda Doherty -1 69 74 73 67 283 $9,578
T33 Celine Boutier -1 73 69 73 68 283 $9,578
T33 Sarah Jane Smith -1 69 74 71 69 283 $9,578
T33 Cheyenne Knight -1 72 70 71 70 283 $9,578
T33 Mina Harigae -1 71 72 68 72 283 $9,578
T33 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -1 69 68 72 74 283 $9,578
T39 So Yeon Ryu E 73 70 72 69 284 $6,936
T39 Wei-Ling Hsu E 71 72 72 69 284 $6,936
T39 Katherine Kirk E 69 73 73 69 284 $6,936
T39 Sarah Schmelzel E 70 72 72 70 284 $6,936
T39 Ruixin Liu E 67 75 72 70 284 $6,936
T39 Robynn Ree E 70 68 75 71 284 $6,936
T39 Ana Belac E 68 73 71 72 284 $6,936
T39 Sophia Schubert E 69 71 72 72 284 $6,936
T39 Bronte Law E 75 69 66 74 284 $6,936
T39 Jennifer Chang E 65 72 72 75 284 $6,936
T49 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 1 71 73 73 68 285 $4,809
T49 Ayaka Furue 1 67 73 75 70 285 $4,809
T49 Amy Olson 1 69 75 70 71 285 $4,809
T49 Liz Nagel 1 70 73 71 71 285 $4,809
T49 Paula Reto 1 71 71 71 72 285 $4,809
T49 Min Lee 1 68 74 71 72 285 $4,809
T49 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 1 67 75 70 73 285 $4,809
T49 Haeji Kang 1 71 72 68 74 285 $4,809
T49 Maria Fassi 1 72 71 67 75 285 $4,809
T49 Kelly Tan 1 68 72 70 75 285 $4,809
T59 Charlotte Thomas 2 72 68 76 70 286 $3,837
T59 Hee Young Park 2 71 71 72 72 286 $3,837
T59 Wichanee Meechai 2 71 71 69 75 286 $3,837
T62 Yu Liu 3 71 73 72 71 287 $3,582
T62 Eun-Hee Ji 3 70 74 72 71 287 $3,582
T62 Kaitlyn Papp 3 71 70 75 71 287 $3,582
T65 Charley Hull 4 65 75 77 71 288 $3,392
T65 Pernilla Lindberg 4 75 68 70 75 288 $3,392
T67 Sanna Nuutinen 5 73 71 75 70 289 $3,201
T67 Frida Kinhult 5 70 71 75 73 289 $3,201
T67 Moriya Jutanugarn 5 65 74 73 77 289 $3,201
70 Anna Davis (a) 7 71 72 72 76 291 $0
71 Casey Danielson 8 71 70 75 76 292 $3,049
72 Katherine Perry-Hamski 9 70 71 77 75 293 $3,011

