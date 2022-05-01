2022 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2022 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/01/2022 at 10:29 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned a win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

A week after losing in a playoff to Scott Parel, Alker pulled away from the field on Sunday in the 54-hole event to notch a four-shot win.

The Aussie closed with 6-under 66 to win on 18-under 198 to beat a returning Steve Stricker and Brandt Jobe.

Alex Cejka finished in solo fourth place.

Alker won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Insperity Invitational recap notes

Alker wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

2022 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steven Alker -18 67 65 66 198 $345,000
T2 Steve Stricker -14 67 65 70 202 $184,000
T2 Brandt Jobe -14 68 64 70 202 $184,000
4 Alex Cejka -11 70 69 66 205 $138,000
T5 Retief Goosen -10 68 70 68 206 $101,200
T5 Ken Duke -10 70 66 70 206 $101,200
7 David Toms -9 71 68 68 207 $82,800
T8 Bernhard Langer -8 70 71 67 208 $65,933
T8 Stephen Ames -8 71 70 67 208 $65,933
T8 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -8 68 70 70 208 $65,933
T11 Kirk Triplett -7 74 68 67 209 $50,600
T11 Kevin Sutherland -7 70 68 71 209 $50,600
T11 Woody Austin -7 68 69 72 209 $50,600
T14 Stuart Appleby -6 72 69 69 210 $41,400
T14 Chris DiMarco -6 68 70 72 210 $41,400
T14 Paul Goydos -6 70 68 72 210 $41,400
T17 Lee Janzen -5 71 71 69 211 $29,843
T17 Olin Browne -5 72 70 69 211 $29,843
T17 Joe Durant -5 69 72 70 211 $29,843
T17 Scott Dunlap -5 73 68 70 211 $29,843
T17 Mike Weir -5 71 69 71 211 $29,843
T17 Scott Verplank -5 68 72 71 211 $29,843
T17 Tim Petrovic -5 68 71 72 211 $29,843
T17 Fred Couples -5 69 70 72 211 $29,843
T25 Padraig Harrington -4 72 70 70 212 $20,976
T25 Rod Pampling -4 72 70 70 212 $20,976
T25 Steve Flesch -4 74 67 71 212 $20,976
T25 Ernie Els -4 67 73 72 212 $20,976
T25 Tom Lehman -4 70 68 74 212 $20,976
T30 Vijay Singh -3 71 71 71 213 $16,963
T30 Cameron Beckman -3 72 69 72 213 $16,963
T30 Jeff Maggert -3 71 69 73 213 $16,963
T30 K.J. Choi -3 70 69 74 213 $16,963
T34 Bob Estes -2 71 75 68 214 $14,490
T34 Billy Andrade -2 74 71 69 214 $14,490
T34 Colin Montgomerie -2 71 69 74 214 $14,490
T37 Marco Dawson -1 73 75 67 215 $11,500
T37 Tim Herron -1 77 70 68 215 $11,500
T37 Duffy Waldorf -1 71 73 71 215 $11,500
T37 Ken Tanigawa -1 75 70 70 215 $11,500
T37 Rocco Mediate -1 71 72 72 215 $11,500
T37 Jesper Parnevik -1 76 67 72 215 $11,500
T37 Rob Labritz -1 73 69 73 215 $11,500
T37 Scott Parel -1 73 69 73 215 $11,500
T45 Jerry Kelly E 75 73 68 216 $8,740
T45 David Duval E 74 73 69 216 $8,740
T45 Paul Broadhurst E 73 70 73 216 $8,740
T45 Dicky Pride E 75 67 74 216 $8,740
T49 Larry Mize 1 76 71 70 217 $6,478
T49 Scott McCarron 1 69 76 72 217 $6,478
T49 Gene Sauers 1 72 72 73 217 $6,478
T49 Robert Karlsson 1 72 72 73 217 $6,478
T49 Jay Haas 1 73 70 74 217 $6,478
T49 Shane Bertsch 1 68 72 77 217 $6,478
T55 Fred Funk 2 74 74 70 218 $5,060
T55 David McKenzie 2 74 74 70 218 $5,060
T55 Tom Pernice Jr. 2 72 72 74 218 $5,060
T58 Esteban Toledo 3 73 74 72 219 $4,140
T58 José María Olazábal 3 74 73 72 219 $4,140
T58 Mark O'Meara 3 76 70 73 219 $4,140
T58 Tom Byrum 3 73 70 76 219 $4,140
T58 Glen Day 3 75 67 77 219 $4,140
T63 Y.E. Yang 4 76 70 74 220 $3,335
T63 Corey Pavin 4 70 72 78 220 $3,335
T65 Jim Furyk 5 72 76 73 221 $2,875
T65 John Daly 5 71 72 78 221 $2,875
67 Mark Calcavecchia 6 74 75 73 222 $2,530
68 Stephen Leaney 7 76 75 72 223 $2,300
T69 Sandy Lyle 8 73 78 73 224 $2,093
T69 Brett Quigley 8 77 74 73 224 $2,093
71 Joey Sindelar 9 72 74 79 225 $1,886
72 Stephen Dodd 10 74 78 74 226 $1,748
T73 Robert Allenby 11 77 76 74 227 $1,564
T73 John Senden 11 78 71 78 227 $1,564
75 Billy Mayfair 12 76 75 77 228 $1,426

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.