2022 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned a win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

A week after losing in a playoff to Scott Parel, Alker pulled away from the field on Sunday in the 54-hole event to notch a four-shot win.

The Aussie closed with 6-under 66 to win on 18-under 198 to beat a returning Steve Stricker and Brandt Jobe.

Alex Cejka finished in solo fourth place.

Alker won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Insperity Invitational recap notes

Alker wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

2022 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

