2022 Insperity Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Alker, who earned a win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.
A week after losing in a playoff to Scott Parel, Alker pulled away from the field on Sunday in the 54-hole event to notch a four-shot win.
The Aussie closed with 6-under 66 to win on 18-under 198 to beat a returning Steve Stricker and Brandt Jobe.
Alex Cejka finished in solo fourth place.
Alker won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.
Insperity Invitational recap notes
Alker wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
2022 Insperity Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steven Alker
|-18
|67
|65
|66
|198
|$345,000
|T2
|Steve Stricker
|-14
|67
|65
|70
|202
|$184,000
|T2
|Brandt Jobe
|-14
|68
|64
|70
|202
|$184,000
|4
|Alex Cejka
|-11
|70
|69
|66
|205
|$138,000
|T5
|Retief Goosen
|-10
|68
|70
|68
|206
|$101,200
|T5
|Ken Duke
|-10
|70
|66
|70
|206
|$101,200
|7
|David Toms
|-9
|71
|68
|68
|207
|$82,800
|T8
|Bernhard Langer
|-8
|70
|71
|67
|208
|$65,933
|T8
|Stephen Ames
|-8
|71
|70
|67
|208
|$65,933
|T8
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|208
|$65,933
|T11
|Kirk Triplett
|-7
|74
|68
|67
|209
|$50,600
|T11
|Kevin Sutherland
|-7
|70
|68
|71
|209
|$50,600
|T11
|Woody Austin
|-7
|68
|69
|72
|209
|$50,600
|T14
|Stuart Appleby
|-6
|72
|69
|69
|210
|$41,400
|T14
|Chris DiMarco
|-6
|68
|70
|72
|210
|$41,400
|T14
|Paul Goydos
|-6
|70
|68
|72
|210
|$41,400
|T17
|Lee Janzen
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|211
|$29,843
|T17
|Olin Browne
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$29,843
|T17
|Joe Durant
|-5
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$29,843
|T17
|Scott Dunlap
|-5
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$29,843
|T17
|Mike Weir
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$29,843
|T17
|Scott Verplank
|-5
|68
|72
|71
|211
|$29,843
|T17
|Tim Petrovic
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|211
|$29,843
|T17
|Fred Couples
|-5
|69
|70
|72
|211
|$29,843
|T25
|Padraig Harrington
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$20,976
|T25
|Rod Pampling
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$20,976
|T25
|Steve Flesch
|-4
|74
|67
|71
|212
|$20,976
|T25
|Ernie Els
|-4
|67
|73
|72
|212
|$20,976
|T25
|Tom Lehman
|-4
|70
|68
|74
|212
|$20,976
|T30
|Vijay Singh
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$16,963
|T30
|Cameron Beckman
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$16,963
|T30
|Jeff Maggert
|-3
|71
|69
|73
|213
|$16,963
|T30
|K.J. Choi
|-3
|70
|69
|74
|213
|$16,963
|T34
|Bob Estes
|-2
|71
|75
|68
|214
|$14,490
|T34
|Billy Andrade
|-2
|74
|71
|69
|214
|$14,490
|T34
|Colin Montgomerie
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|214
|$14,490
|T37
|Marco Dawson
|-1
|73
|75
|67
|215
|$11,500
|T37
|Tim Herron
|-1
|77
|70
|68
|215
|$11,500
|T37
|Duffy Waldorf
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$11,500
|T37
|Ken Tanigawa
|-1
|75
|70
|70
|215
|$11,500
|T37
|Rocco Mediate
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$11,500
|T37
|Jesper Parnevik
|-1
|76
|67
|72
|215
|$11,500
|T37
|Rob Labritz
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|215
|$11,500
|T37
|Scott Parel
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|215
|$11,500
|T45
|Jerry Kelly
|E
|75
|73
|68
|216
|$8,740
|T45
|David Duval
|E
|74
|73
|69
|216
|$8,740
|T45
|Paul Broadhurst
|E
|73
|70
|73
|216
|$8,740
|T45
|Dicky Pride
|E
|75
|67
|74
|216
|$8,740
|T49
|Larry Mize
|1
|76
|71
|70
|217
|$6,478
|T49
|Scott McCarron
|1
|69
|76
|72
|217
|$6,478
|T49
|Gene Sauers
|1
|72
|72
|73
|217
|$6,478
|T49
|Robert Karlsson
|1
|72
|72
|73
|217
|$6,478
|T49
|Jay Haas
|1
|73
|70
|74
|217
|$6,478
|T49
|Shane Bertsch
|1
|68
|72
|77
|217
|$6,478
|T55
|Fred Funk
|2
|74
|74
|70
|218
|$5,060
|T55
|David McKenzie
|2
|74
|74
|70
|218
|$5,060
|T55
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|2
|72
|72
|74
|218
|$5,060
|T58
|Esteban Toledo
|3
|73
|74
|72
|219
|$4,140
|T58
|José María Olazábal
|3
|74
|73
|72
|219
|$4,140
|T58
|Mark O'Meara
|3
|76
|70
|73
|219
|$4,140
|T58
|Tom Byrum
|3
|73
|70
|76
|219
|$4,140
|T58
|Glen Day
|3
|75
|67
|77
|219
|$4,140
|T63
|Y.E. Yang
|4
|76
|70
|74
|220
|$3,335
|T63
|Corey Pavin
|4
|70
|72
|78
|220
|$3,335
|T65
|Jim Furyk
|5
|72
|76
|73
|221
|$2,875
|T65
|John Daly
|5
|71
|72
|78
|221
|$2,875
|67
|Mark Calcavecchia
|6
|74
|75
|73
|222
|$2,530
|68
|Stephen Leaney
|7
|76
|75
|72
|223
|$2,300
|T69
|Sandy Lyle
|8
|73
|78
|73
|224
|$2,093
|T69
|Brett Quigley
|8
|77
|74
|73
|224
|$2,093
|71
|Joey Sindelar
|9
|72
|74
|79
|225
|$1,886
|72
|Stephen Dodd
|10
|74
|78
|74
|226
|$1,748
|T73
|Robert Allenby
|11
|77
|76
|74
|227
|$1,564
|T73
|John Senden
|11
|78
|71
|78
|227
|$1,564
|75
|Billy Mayfair
|12
|76
|75
|77
|228
|$1,426