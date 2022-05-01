2022 Huntsville Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Huntsville Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harrison Endycott, who earned the big win with a victory at The Ledges in Huntsville, Ala.
Endycott ran away from the field in the first three days, and he closed out the five-shot win with a final round of even-par 70. The Aussie finished on 16-under 264 for the week.
England's Ben Taylor finished in second place alone on 11-under total. Erik Barnes finished in solo third on 10-under total.
Endycott won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.
Huntsville Championship recap notes
Endycott earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.
This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Simmons Bank Open.
2022 Huntsville Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Harrison Endycott
|-16
|63
|67
|64
|70
|264
|$135,000
|2
|Ben Taylor
|-11
|68
|67
|64
|70
|269
|$67,500
|3
|Erik Barnes
|-10
|64
|65
|72
|69
|270
|$45,000
|T4
|Kris Ventura
|-9
|68
|66
|71
|66
|271
|$31,125
|T4
|Quade Cummins
|-9
|68
|64
|68
|71
|271
|$31,125
|T6
|Sam Saunders
|-8
|70
|70
|67
|65
|272
|$24,000
|T6
|Davis Thompson
|-8
|68
|67
|69
|68
|272
|$24,000
|T6
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-8
|64
|69
|69
|70
|272
|$24,000
|T9
|Kevin Dougherty
|-7
|69
|68
|68
|68
|273
|$18,497
|T9
|Paul Haley II
|-7
|71
|67
|65
|70
|273
|$18,497
|T9
|Taylor Dickson
|-7
|70
|68
|65
|70
|273
|$18,497
|T9
|Spencer Ralston
|-7
|70
|68
|64
|71
|273
|$18,497
|T13
|Patrick Fishburn
|-6
|68
|70
|71
|65
|274
|$12,804
|T13
|Justin Suh
|-6
|70
|69
|69
|66
|274
|$12,804
|T13
|Kyle Reifers
|-6
|70
|68
|69
|67
|274
|$12,804
|T13
|Marcelo Rozo
|-6
|69
|71
|71
|63
|274
|$12,804
|T13
|Chip McDaniel
|-6
|66
|70
|69
|69
|274
|$12,804
|T13
|Mac Meissner
|-6
|69
|69
|67
|69
|274
|$12,804
|T13
|Zecheng Dou
|-6
|64
|70
|70
|70
|274
|$12,804
|T20
|Josh Teater
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|67
|275
|$8,225
|T20
|John VanDerLaan
|-5
|70
|68
|70
|67
|275
|$8,225
|T20
|Brandon Crick
|-5
|70
|68
|69
|68
|275
|$8,225
|T20
|Dawson Armstrong
|-5
|69
|70
|71
|65
|275
|$8,225
|T20
|MJ Daffue
|-5
|71
|66
|73
|65
|275
|$8,225
|T20
|Theo Humphrey
|-5
|66
|71
|66
|72
|275
|$8,225
|T26
|Matthew Picanso
|-4
|70
|69
|69
|68
|276
|$5,825
|T26
|Robby Shelton
|-4
|67
|72
|67
|70
|276
|$5,825
|T26
|Zack Fischer
|-4
|63
|71
|71
|71
|276
|$5,825
|T26
|Carson Young
|-4
|67
|70
|68
|71
|276
|$5,825
|T26
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-4
|68
|69
|68
|71
|276
|$5,825
|T31
|John Pak
|-3
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|$4,913
|T31
|Jeremy Paul
|-3
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|$4,913
|T31
|Albin Choi
|-3
|64
|71
|70
|72
|277
|$4,913
|T31
|Wilson Furr
|-3
|67
|69
|68
|73
|277
|$4,913
|T35
|Chase Parker
|-2
|72
|68
|70
|68
|278
|$4,120
|T35
|Bryce Emory
|-2
|69
|70
|71
|68
|278
|$4,120
|T35
|Chris Baker
|-2
|70
|69
|71
|68
|278
|$4,120
|T35
|Shad Tuten
|-2
|66
|71
|69
|72
|278
|$4,120
|T35
|Michael Johnson
|-2
|68
|70
|68
|72
|278
|$4,120
|T35
|Trace Crowe
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|67
|278
|$4,120
|T35
|Curtis Luck
|-2
|70
|65
|69
|74
|278
|$4,120
|T42
|MJ Maguire
|-1
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$3,531
|T42
|Corey Shaun
|-1
|70
|69
|70
|70
|279
|$3,531
|T42
|Corey Pereira
|-1
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|$3,531
|T42
|Harry Hall
|-1
|69
|68
|73
|69
|279
|$3,531
|T42
|Pontus Nyholm
|-1
|68
|71
|72
|68
|279
|$3,531
|T42
|Jonathan Brightwell
|-1
|71
|66
|68
|74
|279
|$3,531
|T48
|Braden Thornberry
|E
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|$3,264
|T48
|Blayne Barber
|E
|65
|74
|71
|70
|280
|$3,264
|T48
|Tyson Alexander
|E
|70
|69
|71
|70
|280
|$3,264
|T48
|Brent Grant
|E
|66
|69
|75
|70
|280
|$3,264
|T48
|Luis Gagne
|E
|66
|74
|71
|69
|280
|$3,264
|T53
|Alex Weiss
|1
|69
|69
|72
|71
|281
|$3,158
|T53
|Tripp Kinney
|1
|68
|72
|71
|70
|281
|$3,158
|T53
|Dylan Meyer
|1
|70
|70
|72
|69
|281
|$3,158
|T53
|Anders Albertson
|1
|69
|70
|73
|69
|281
|$3,158
|T57
|Wil Bateman
|2
|69
|69
|74
|70
|282
|$3,105
|T57
|Xinjun Zhang
|2
|67
|73
|76
|66
|282
|$3,105
|T57
|Matt McCarty
|2
|70
|70
|76
|66
|282
|$3,105
|T60
|Brandon Hoelzer
|3
|68
|72
|71
|72
|283
|$3,038
|T60
|Patrick Newcomb
|3
|72
|68
|73
|70
|283
|$3,038
|T60
|Conner Godsey
|3
|71
|69
|74
|69
|283
|$3,038
|T60
|Brett White
|3
|66
|74
|73
|70
|283
|$3,038
|T60
|Jovan Rebula
|3
|72
|68
|73
|70
|283
|$3,038
|T60
|Christopher Petefish
|3
|65
|74
|76
|68
|283
|$3,038
|66
|Mark Anderson
|4
|73
|67
|75
|69
|284
|$2,985
|67
|Mark Blakefield
|9
|68
|71
|73
|77
|289
|$2,970