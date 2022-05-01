2022 Huntsville Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Huntsville Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harrison Endycott, who earned the big win with a victory at The Ledges in Huntsville, Ala.

Endycott ran away from the field in the first three days, and he closed out the five-shot win with a final round of even-par 70. The Aussie finished on 16-under 264 for the week.

England's Ben Taylor finished in second place alone on 11-under total. Erik Barnes finished in solo third on 10-under total.

Endycott won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Huntsville Championship recap notes

Endycott earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Simmons Bank Open.

2022 Huntsville Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details