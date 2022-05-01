2022 Huntsville Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Huntsville Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/01/2022 at 6:29 pm
The 2022 Huntsville Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harrison Endycott, who earned the big win with a victory at The Ledges in Huntsville, Ala.

Endycott ran away from the field in the first three days, and he closed out the five-shot win with a final round of even-par 70. The Aussie finished on 16-under 264 for the week.

England's Ben Taylor finished in second place alone on 11-under total. Erik Barnes finished in solo third on 10-under total.

Endycott won the $135,000 winner's share of the $750,000 purse.

Huntsville Championship recap notes

Endycott earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points that should get him close to earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-2023.

This week the cut was made at even-par 140 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Simmons Bank Open.

2022 Huntsville Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Harrison Endycott -16 63 67 64 70 264 $135,000
2 Ben Taylor -11 68 67 64 70 269 $67,500
3 Erik Barnes -10 64 65 72 69 270 $45,000
T4 Kris Ventura -9 68 66 71 66 271 $31,125
T4 Quade Cummins -9 68 64 68 71 271 $31,125
T6 Sam Saunders -8 70 70 67 65 272 $24,000
T6 Davis Thompson -8 68 67 69 68 272 $24,000
T6 Seonghyeon Kim -8 64 69 69 70 272 $24,000
T9 Kevin Dougherty -7 69 68 68 68 273 $18,497
T9 Paul Haley II -7 71 67 65 70 273 $18,497
T9 Taylor Dickson -7 70 68 65 70 273 $18,497
T9 Spencer Ralston -7 70 68 64 71 273 $18,497
T13 Patrick Fishburn -6 68 70 71 65 274 $12,804
T13 Justin Suh -6 70 69 69 66 274 $12,804
T13 Kyle Reifers -6 70 68 69 67 274 $12,804
T13 Marcelo Rozo -6 69 71 71 63 274 $12,804
T13 Chip McDaniel -6 66 70 69 69 274 $12,804
T13 Mac Meissner -6 69 69 67 69 274 $12,804
T13 Zecheng Dou -6 64 70 70 70 274 $12,804
T20 Josh Teater -5 69 70 69 67 275 $8,225
T20 John VanDerLaan -5 70 68 70 67 275 $8,225
T20 Brandon Crick -5 70 68 69 68 275 $8,225
T20 Dawson Armstrong -5 69 70 71 65 275 $8,225
T20 MJ Daffue -5 71 66 73 65 275 $8,225
T20 Theo Humphrey -5 66 71 66 72 275 $8,225
T26 Matthew Picanso -4 70 69 69 68 276 $5,825
T26 Robby Shelton -4 67 72 67 70 276 $5,825
T26 Zack Fischer -4 63 71 71 71 276 $5,825
T26 Carson Young -4 67 70 68 71 276 $5,825
T26 Nicholas Lindheim -4 68 69 68 71 276 $5,825
T31 John Pak -3 69 70 69 69 277 $4,913
T31 Jeremy Paul -3 70 68 69 70 277 $4,913
T31 Albin Choi -3 64 71 70 72 277 $4,913
T31 Wilson Furr -3 67 69 68 73 277 $4,913
T35 Chase Parker -2 72 68 70 68 278 $4,120
T35 Bryce Emory -2 69 70 71 68 278 $4,120
T35 Chris Baker -2 70 69 71 68 278 $4,120
T35 Shad Tuten -2 66 71 69 72 278 $4,120
T35 Michael Johnson -2 68 70 68 72 278 $4,120
T35 Trace Crowe -2 71 68 72 67 278 $4,120
T35 Curtis Luck -2 70 65 69 74 278 $4,120
T42 MJ Maguire -1 68 70 71 70 279 $3,531
T42 Corey Shaun -1 70 69 70 70 279 $3,531
T42 Corey Pereira -1 69 69 69 72 279 $3,531
T42 Harry Hall -1 69 68 73 69 279 $3,531
T42 Pontus Nyholm -1 68 71 72 68 279 $3,531
T42 Jonathan Brightwell -1 71 66 68 74 279 $3,531
T48 Braden Thornberry E 71 69 69 71 280 $3,264
T48 Blayne Barber E 65 74 71 70 280 $3,264
T48 Tyson Alexander E 70 69 71 70 280 $3,264
T48 Brent Grant E 66 69 75 70 280 $3,264
T48 Luis Gagne E 66 74 71 69 280 $3,264
T53 Alex Weiss 1 69 69 72 71 281 $3,158
T53 Tripp Kinney 1 68 72 71 70 281 $3,158
T53 Dylan Meyer 1 70 70 72 69 281 $3,158
T53 Anders Albertson 1 69 70 73 69 281 $3,158
T57 Wil Bateman 2 69 69 74 70 282 $3,105
T57 Xinjun Zhang 2 67 73 76 66 282 $3,105
T57 Matt McCarty 2 70 70 76 66 282 $3,105
T60 Brandon Hoelzer 3 68 72 71 72 283 $3,038
T60 Patrick Newcomb 3 72 68 73 70 283 $3,038
T60 Conner Godsey 3 71 69 74 69 283 $3,038
T60 Brett White 3 66 74 73 70 283 $3,038
T60 Jovan Rebula 3 72 68 73 70 283 $3,038
T60 Christopher Petefish 3 65 74 76 68 283 $3,038
66 Mark Anderson 4 73 67 75 69 284 $2,985
67 Mark Blakefield 9 68 71 73 77 289 $2,970

