Golf Channel is home to the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour. If you want to watch live golf (or taped golf) from any major golf tour around the world, odds are that it's on Golf Channel.

If you're a golf fan, then, it's critical to know what TV channel is Golf Channel on your cable or satellite provider.

What TV channel number is Golf Channel?

The channel number for Golf Channel depends on your cable or satellite provider, of course.

PROVIDER CHANNEL DirecTV 218 Dish 401 Verizon Fios 593 Cox 1044 Xfinity 1223

All of these channels listed are the high-definition (HD) channel numbers for Golf Channel. The providers offer standard definition channel numbers, but who wants to watch golf that way in 2022?

Channel numbers change from time to time, and cable providers can make these changes without much warning. Larger cable and satellite providers, however, have typically kept Golf Channel on the same channel number for years.

If you have a streaming provider that has Golf Channel, you may not have a channel number at all. There are ways how to watch Golf Channel without cable.