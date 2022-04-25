Phil Mickelson 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Phil Mickelson's 2022 schedule begins with his first start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 20 years.

He will then serve the dual function of player and host at The American Express, formerly the CareerBuilder Challenge, in the California desert near Palm Springs.

Then we will see Mickelson again at the Saudi International.

Mickelson would typically play the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, but he has chosen to skip the event.

The rest of Phil Mickelson's 2022 schedule is very much up in the air, with the 51-year-old saying he would like to avoid playing in long streaks and in events where he has not played well in the past.

Mickelson took a leave of absence from competitive golf in February, and he has since submitted entries to compete in the PGA Championship, the first LIV Golf Invitational event in England in June and the US Open in Massachusetts the following week.

With his decision to potentially compete in the LIV Golf Invitational series, it's unclear if he'll continue to play PGA Tour events. Mickelson also is dominant in his occasional starts on the PGA Tour Champions, and he could dip his toes into that tour again in 2022.

Phil Mickelson expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change