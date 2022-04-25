Daniel Berger withdraws from 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Daniel Berger withdrew from the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta field on Monday morning, unable to play in the inaugural event.

According to the PGA Tour, Berger withdrew from the PGA Tour event after citing a back injury that will prevent him from playing.

Berger was one of the highest-ranked players in the field at Vidanta Vallarta, and he was among the betting favorites at 16-to-1. The Mexico Open at Vidanta betting odds table will be adjusted to readjusted to reflect the new depth of field.

Berger has withdrawn now from two PGA Tour events in 2022 citing a back injury, including his title defense at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Arjun Atwal replaces Berger in the field.