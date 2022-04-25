2022 Palos Verdes Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
04/25/2022 at 8:58 am
The 2022 Palos Verdes Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko are at 14-to-1

Minjee Lee and Celine Boutier are on 20-to-1.

2022 Palos Verdes Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Palos Verdes Championship, with the tour remaining in Los Angeles for the second half of a back-to-back in town. A lot of the same field is moving down the road to Palos Verdes Golf Club, which is one of the best clubs outside the Big Five in the city.

2022 Palos Verdes Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jin Young Ko 750
Lexi Thompson 1400
Lydia Ko 1400
Celine Boutier 1600
Minjee Lee 1600
Hannah Green 1800
Atthaya Thitikul 2000
Hye Jin Choi 2000
Inbee Park 2000
Brooke Henderson 2200
Yuka Saso 2500
Jessica Korda 2800
Danielle Kang 3000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 3000
Patty Tavatanakit 3000
Xiyu Lin 3300
Hinako Shibuno 4000
In Gee Chun 4000
Jennifer Kupcho 4000
Leona Maguire 4500
Amy Yang 5000
Ryann O'Toole 5000
So Yeon Ryu 5500
Ayaka Furue 6000
Charley Hull 6000
Na Rin An 6000
Ariya Jutanugarn 7000
Madelene Sagstrom 7000
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 7000
Alison Lee 7500
Lizette Salas 7500
Megan Khang 8000
Marina Alex 9000
Carlota Ciganda 10000
Chella Choi 10000
Lauren Stephenson 10000
Lilia Vu 10000
Moriya Jutanugarn 10000
Stacy Lewis 12500
Yealimi Noh 12500

