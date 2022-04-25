2022 Palos Verdes Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Palos Verdes Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko are at 14-to-1

Minjee Lee and Celine Boutier are on 20-to-1.

2022 Palos Verdes Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Palos Verdes Championship, with the tour remaining in Los Angeles for the second half of a back-to-back in town. A lot of the same field is moving down the road to Palos Verdes Golf Club, which is one of the best clubs outside the Big Five in the city.

2022 Palos Verdes Championship betting odds: Outright winner