2022 Copper Rock Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dottie Ardina, who earned the big win with a victory at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

Ardina won the 54-hole event by two shots over three players, shooting 5-under 211 to earn the victory.

The three runners-up are Marta Sanz Barrio and Laetitia Beck.

Ardina won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Copper Rock Championship recap notes

Ardina gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 8-over 152 or better, with 60 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Garden City Charity Classic in Garden City, Kan.

2022 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

