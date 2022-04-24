2022 Copper Rock Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dottie Ardina, who earned the big win with a victory at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

Ardina won the 54-hole event by two shots over three players, shooting 5-under 211 to earn the victory.

The three runners-up are Marta Sanz Barrio and Laetitia Beck.

Ardina won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Copper Rock Championship recap notes

Ardina gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 8-over 152 or better, with 60 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Garden City Charity Classic in Garden City, Kan.

2022 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT
1 Dottie Ardina -5 73 73 65 211 $30,000
T2 Marta Sanz Barrio -3 75 71 67 213 $16,733
T2 Laetitia Beck -3 72 73 68 213 $16,733
T4 Jaravee Boonchant -2 77 69 68 214 $9,032
T4 Anita Uwadia -2 73 73 68 214 $9,032
T4 Amelia Garvey -2 71 72 71 214 $9,032
T7 Sophie Hausmann E 81 69 66 216 $4,997
T7 Becca Huffer E 75 73 68 216 $4,997
T7 Sierra Brooks E 74 73 69 216 $4,997
T7 Kathleen Scavo E 73 74 69 216 $4,997
T7 Emma Broze E 73 68 75 216 $4,997
T12 Kiira Riihijarvi 1 71 72 74 217 $3,759
T12 Kim Kaufman 1 70 73 74 217 $3,759
T14 Clariss Guce 2 76 73 69 218 $3,252
T14 Rachel Stous 2 76 72 70 218 $3,252
T14 Gigi Stoll 2 73 75 70 218 $3,252
T17 Katherine Smith 3 79 73 67 219 $2,462
T17 Grace Kim 3 78 73 68 219 $2,462
T17 Julie Aime 3 74 77 68 219 $2,462
T17 Lucy Li 3 74 77 68 219 $2,462
T17 Soo Jin Lee 3 74 76 69 219 $2,462
T17 Hira Naveed 3 77 72 70 219 $2,462
T17 Linnea Strom 3 77 72 70 219 $2,462
T17 Daniela Iacobelli 3 77 71 71 219 $2,462
T17 Siyun Liu 3 75 73 71 219 $2,462
T17 Gabriela Ruffels 3 81 66 72 219 $2,462
T17 Robyn Choi 3 74 72 73 219 $2,462
28 Miranda Wang 4 75 75 70 220 $1,987
T29 Greta Isabella Voelker 5 81 70 70 221 $1,613
T29 Lisa Pettersson 5 80 71 70 221 $1,613
T29 Elin Arvidsson 5 78 72 71 221 $1,613
T29 Maria Parra 5 78 72 71 221 $1,613
T29 Haley Moore 5 78 71 72 221 $1,613
T29 Min A Yoon 5 77 72 72 221 $1,613
T29 Celine Borge 5 75 74 72 221 $1,613
T29 Kristen Gillman 5 77 71 73 221 $1,613
T29 Karen Chung 5 76 72 73 221 $1,613
T29 Rebecca Lee-Bentham 5 74 74 73 221 $1,613
T29 Lauren Cox 5 77 69 75 221 $1,613
T40 Milagros Chaves 6 79 72 71 222 $1,210
T40 Andrea Wong 6 76 75 71 222 $1,210
T40 Gabby Lemieux 6 78 72 72 222 $1,210
T40 Sarah Jane Smith 6 73 76 73 222 $1,210
T40 Selena Costabile 6 73 75 74 222 $1,210
T45 Jessica Porvasnik 7 80 71 72 223 $1,064
T45 Michaela Finn 7 79 72 72 223 $1,064
T45 Alena Sharp 7 73 77 73 223 $1,064
T48 Malene Krolboll Hansen 8 76 76 72 224 $910
T48 Ho-yu An 8 78 73 73 224 $910
T48 Alazne Urizar Zapata 8 77 74 73 224 $910
T48 Roberta Liti 8 75 76 73 224 $910
T48 Natalie Srinivasan 8 76 74 74 224 $910
T48 Ana Paula Valdes 8 75 75 74 224 $910
T48 Klara Spilkova 8 75 74 75 224 $910
T48 Karen Fredgaard 8 76 72 76 224 $910
56 Alexa Pano 9 79 73 73 225 $812
57 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 10 78 74 74 226 $791
58 Julienne Soo 11 77 73 77 227 $770
59 Britney Yada 12 78 74 76 228 $749
60 Kelly Whaley 15 73 79 79 231 $728

