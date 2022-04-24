2022 Copper Rock Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dottie Ardina, who earned the big win with a victory at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.
Ardina won the 54-hole event by two shots over three players, shooting 5-under 211 to earn the victory.
The three runners-up are Marta Sanz Barrio and Laetitia Beck.
Ardina won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.
Copper Rock Championship recap notes
Ardina gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.
This week the cut was made at 8-over 152 or better, with 60 players getting through to the final round.
The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Garden City Charity Classic in Garden City, Kan.
2022 Copper Rock Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|1
|Dottie Ardina
|-5
|73
|73
|65
|211
|$30,000
|T2
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|-3
|75
|71
|67
|213
|$16,733
|T2
|Laetitia Beck
|-3
|72
|73
|68
|213
|$16,733
|T4
|Jaravee Boonchant
|-2
|77
|69
|68
|214
|$9,032
|T4
|Anita Uwadia
|-2
|73
|73
|68
|214
|$9,032
|T4
|Amelia Garvey
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$9,032
|T7
|Sophie Hausmann
|E
|81
|69
|66
|216
|$4,997
|T7
|Becca Huffer
|E
|75
|73
|68
|216
|$4,997
|T7
|Sierra Brooks
|E
|74
|73
|69
|216
|$4,997
|T7
|Kathleen Scavo
|E
|73
|74
|69
|216
|$4,997
|T7
|Emma Broze
|E
|73
|68
|75
|216
|$4,997
|T12
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|1
|71
|72
|74
|217
|$3,759
|T12
|Kim Kaufman
|1
|70
|73
|74
|217
|$3,759
|T14
|Clariss Guce
|2
|76
|73
|69
|218
|$3,252
|T14
|Rachel Stous
|2
|76
|72
|70
|218
|$3,252
|T14
|Gigi Stoll
|2
|73
|75
|70
|218
|$3,252
|T17
|Katherine Smith
|3
|79
|73
|67
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Grace Kim
|3
|78
|73
|68
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Julie Aime
|3
|74
|77
|68
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Lucy Li
|3
|74
|77
|68
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Soo Jin Lee
|3
|74
|76
|69
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Hira Naveed
|3
|77
|72
|70
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Linnea Strom
|3
|77
|72
|70
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Daniela Iacobelli
|3
|77
|71
|71
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Siyun Liu
|3
|75
|73
|71
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Gabriela Ruffels
|3
|81
|66
|72
|219
|$2,462
|T17
|Robyn Choi
|3
|74
|72
|73
|219
|$2,462
|28
|Miranda Wang
|4
|75
|75
|70
|220
|$1,987
|T29
|Greta Isabella Voelker
|5
|81
|70
|70
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Lisa Pettersson
|5
|80
|71
|70
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Elin Arvidsson
|5
|78
|72
|71
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Maria Parra
|5
|78
|72
|71
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Haley Moore
|5
|78
|71
|72
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Min A Yoon
|5
|77
|72
|72
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Celine Borge
|5
|75
|74
|72
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Kristen Gillman
|5
|77
|71
|73
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Karen Chung
|5
|76
|72
|73
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Rebecca Lee-Bentham
|5
|74
|74
|73
|221
|$1,613
|T29
|Lauren Cox
|5
|77
|69
|75
|221
|$1,613
|T40
|Milagros Chaves
|6
|79
|72
|71
|222
|$1,210
|T40
|Andrea Wong
|6
|76
|75
|71
|222
|$1,210
|T40
|Gabby Lemieux
|6
|78
|72
|72
|222
|$1,210
|T40
|Sarah Jane Smith
|6
|73
|76
|73
|222
|$1,210
|T40
|Selena Costabile
|6
|73
|75
|74
|222
|$1,210
|T45
|Jessica Porvasnik
|7
|80
|71
|72
|223
|$1,064
|T45
|Michaela Finn
|7
|79
|72
|72
|223
|$1,064
|T45
|Alena Sharp
|7
|73
|77
|73
|223
|$1,064
|T48
|Malene Krolboll Hansen
|8
|76
|76
|72
|224
|$910
|T48
|Ho-yu An
|8
|78
|73
|73
|224
|$910
|T48
|Alazne Urizar Zapata
|8
|77
|74
|73
|224
|$910
|T48
|Roberta Liti
|8
|75
|76
|73
|224
|$910
|T48
|Natalie Srinivasan
|8
|76
|74
|74
|224
|$910
|T48
|Ana Paula Valdes
|8
|75
|75
|74
|224
|$910
|T48
|Klara Spilkova
|8
|75
|74
|75
|224
|$910
|T48
|Karen Fredgaard
|8
|76
|72
|76
|224
|$910
|56
|Alexa Pano
|9
|79
|73
|73
|225
|$812
|57
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez
|10
|78
|74
|74
|226
|$791
|58
|Julienne Soo
|11
|77
|73
|77
|227
|$770
|59
|Britney Yada
|12
|78
|74
|76
|228
|$749
|60
|Kelly Whaley
|15
|73
|79
|79
|231
|$728