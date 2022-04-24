2022 ClubCorp Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Parel, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Parel ended the 54-hole regulation event tied with Steve Alker and Gene Sauers on 11-under 202.

In the playoff hole, Parel managed to make a par 5, while his two playing competitors made bogey 6 to hand the win to Parel.

Parel won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

ClubCorp Classic recap notes

Parel wins the fifth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Parel -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Insperity Invitational.

2022 ClubCorp Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

