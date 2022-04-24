2022 ClubCorp Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 ClubCorp Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/24/2022 at 6:32 pm
The 2022 ClubCorp Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Parel, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Parel ended the 54-hole regulation event tied with Steve Alker and Gene Sauers on 11-under 202.

In the playoff hole, Parel managed to make a par 5, while his two playing competitors made bogey 6 to hand the win to Parel.

Parel won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

ClubCorp Classic recap notes

Parel wins the fifth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Parel -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Insperity Invitational.

2022 ClubCorp Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Scott Parel -11 67 70 65 202 $300,000
T2 Gene Sauers -11 67 72 63 202 $160,000
T2 Steven Alker -11 68 66 68 202 $160,000
4 Lee Janzen -10 68 68 67 203 $120,000
5 Billy Andrade -9 69 69 66 204 $96,000
6 Jerry Kelly -8 66 70 69 205 $80,000
T7 Marco Dawson -7 71 71 64 206 $61,000
T7 Rod Pampling -7 70 70 66 206 $61,000
T7 Brian Gay -7 70 69 67 206 $61,000
T7 Paul Broadhurst -7 71 67 68 206 $61,000
T11 Ken Duke -6 71 69 67 207 $44,000
T11 Tim Petrovic -6 70 67 70 207 $44,000
T11 Brett Quigley -6 69 68 70 207 $44,000
14 Woody Austin -5 67 70 71 208 $38,000
T15 Scott Verplank -4 71 71 67 209 $31,100
T15 David Branshaw -4 76 66 67 209 $31,100
T15 Retief Goosen -4 71 71 67 209 $31,100
T15 Mike Weir -4 74 69 66 209 $31,100
T15 K.J. Choi -4 72 67 70 209 $31,100
T15 Scott Dunlap -4 72 66 71 209 $31,100
T21 Dicky Pride -3 72 68 70 210 $22,200
T21 Jeff Maggert -3 68 72 70 210 $22,200
T21 Rocco Mediate -3 74 69 67 210 $22,200
T21 Colin Montgomerie -3 69 68 73 210 $22,200
T21 Tim Herron -3 72 65 73 210 $22,200
T26 Alex Cejka -2 71 70 70 211 $17,800
T26 Robert Karlsson -2 73 70 68 211 $17,800
T26 Steve Flesch -2 69 70 72 211 $17,800
T26 Kent Jones -2 75 69 67 211 $17,800
T30 John Senden -1 69 72 71 212 $13,829
T30 Darren Clarke -1 73 67 72 212 $13,829
T30 Ken Tanigawa -1 69 73 70 212 $13,829
T30 Corey Pavin -1 71 71 70 212 $13,829
T30 Shane Bertsch -1 71 69 72 212 $13,829
T30 Stephen Leaney -1 70 70 72 212 $13,829
T30 Paul Stankowski -1 71 68 73 212 $13,829
T37 Tom Gillis E 72 69 72 213 $10,400
T37 Brandt Jobe E 70 72 71 213 $10,400
T37 David Toms E 72 68 73 213 $10,400
T37 Mark Hensby E 77 64 72 213 $10,400
T37 Vijay Singh E 70 72 71 213 $10,400
T37 Y.E. Yang E 76 67 70 213 $10,400
T43 Rob Labritz 1 68 74 72 214 $8,400
T43 Tom Pernice Jr. 1 70 72 72 214 $8,400
T43 Charlie Wi 1 73 69 72 214 $8,400
T43 Paul Goydos 1 75 68 71 214 $8,400
T47 Scott McCarron 2 73 69 73 215 $6,400
T47 Tommy Tolles 2 73 70 72 215 $6,400
T47 Harry Rudolph 2 69 74 72 215 $6,400
T47 Doug Barron 2 73 73 69 215 $6,400
T47 Billy Mayfair 2 76 71 68 215 $6,400
T47 Chris DiMarco 2 77 71 67 215 $6,400
T53 Mark O'Meara 3 71 71 74 216 $4,500
T53 Steve Jones 3 73 71 72 216 $4,500
T53 Tom Lehman 3 74 71 71 216 $4,500
T53 Cameron Beckman 3 75 71 70 216 $4,500
T53 Bob Estes 3 75 72 69 216 $4,500
T53 Harrison Frazar 3 76 72 68 216 $4,500
T59 John Daly 4 72 72 73 217 $3,500
T59 Jeff Sluman 4 70 73 74 217 $3,500
T59 Stephen Dodd 4 77 68 72 217 $3,500
T59 Glen Day 4 78 70 69 217 $3,500
T63 Duffy Waldorf 5 75 70 73 218 $2,800
T63 Wes Short, Jr. 5 71 75 72 218 $2,800
T63 David Frost 5 79 68 71 218 $2,800
66 Mark Calcavecchia 6 72 74 73 219 $2,400
T67 Kirk Triplett 7 73 70 77 220 $2,100
T67 Joe Durant 7 76 73 71 220 $2,100
T69 Robert Allenby 8 78 72 71 221 $1,760
T69 Roger Rowland 8 75 76 70 221 $1,760
T69 Jim Farrell 8 76 75 70 221 $1,760
72 Jay Williamson 9 71 78 73 222 $1,520
73 Michael Allen 10 75 73 75 223 $1,400
T74 Gabriel Hjertstedt 11 74 73 77 224 $1,240
T74 Sandy Lyle 11 74 76 74 224 $1,240
T74 Scott Hoch 11 78 73 73 224 $1,240
77 Tom Byrum 12 75 75 75 225 $1,080
78 Fred Funk 17 77 74 79 230 $1,000

