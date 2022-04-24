2022 ClubCorp Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Scott Parel, who earned his first win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.
Parel ended the 54-hole regulation event tied with Steve Alker and Gene Sauers on 11-under 202.
In the playoff hole, Parel managed to make a par 5, while his two playing competitors made bogey 6 to hand the win to Parel.
Parel won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
ClubCorp Classic recap notes
Parel wins the fifth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Parel -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Insperity Invitational.
2022 ClubCorp Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Scott Parel
|-11
|67
|70
|65
|202
|$300,000
|T2
|Gene Sauers
|-11
|67
|72
|63
|202
|$160,000
|T2
|Steven Alker
|-11
|68
|66
|68
|202
|$160,000
|4
|Lee Janzen
|-10
|68
|68
|67
|203
|$120,000
|5
|Billy Andrade
|-9
|69
|69
|66
|204
|$96,000
|6
|Jerry Kelly
|-8
|66
|70
|69
|205
|$80,000
|T7
|Marco Dawson
|-7
|71
|71
|64
|206
|$61,000
|T7
|Rod Pampling
|-7
|70
|70
|66
|206
|$61,000
|T7
|Brian Gay
|-7
|70
|69
|67
|206
|$61,000
|T7
|Paul Broadhurst
|-7
|71
|67
|68
|206
|$61,000
|T11
|Ken Duke
|-6
|71
|69
|67
|207
|$44,000
|T11
|Tim Petrovic
|-6
|70
|67
|70
|207
|$44,000
|T11
|Brett Quigley
|-6
|69
|68
|70
|207
|$44,000
|14
|Woody Austin
|-5
|67
|70
|71
|208
|$38,000
|T15
|Scott Verplank
|-4
|71
|71
|67
|209
|$31,100
|T15
|David Branshaw
|-4
|76
|66
|67
|209
|$31,100
|T15
|Retief Goosen
|-4
|71
|71
|67
|209
|$31,100
|T15
|Mike Weir
|-4
|74
|69
|66
|209
|$31,100
|T15
|K.J. Choi
|-4
|72
|67
|70
|209
|$31,100
|T15
|Scott Dunlap
|-4
|72
|66
|71
|209
|$31,100
|T21
|Dicky Pride
|-3
|72
|68
|70
|210
|$22,200
|T21
|Jeff Maggert
|-3
|68
|72
|70
|210
|$22,200
|T21
|Rocco Mediate
|-3
|74
|69
|67
|210
|$22,200
|T21
|Colin Montgomerie
|-3
|69
|68
|73
|210
|$22,200
|T21
|Tim Herron
|-3
|72
|65
|73
|210
|$22,200
|T26
|Alex Cejka
|-2
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$17,800
|T26
|Robert Karlsson
|-2
|73
|70
|68
|211
|$17,800
|T26
|Steve Flesch
|-2
|69
|70
|72
|211
|$17,800
|T26
|Kent Jones
|-2
|75
|69
|67
|211
|$17,800
|T30
|John Senden
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$13,829
|T30
|Darren Clarke
|-1
|73
|67
|72
|212
|$13,829
|T30
|Ken Tanigawa
|-1
|69
|73
|70
|212
|$13,829
|T30
|Corey Pavin
|-1
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$13,829
|T30
|Shane Bertsch
|-1
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$13,829
|T30
|Stephen Leaney
|-1
|70
|70
|72
|212
|$13,829
|T30
|Paul Stankowski
|-1
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$13,829
|T37
|Tom Gillis
|E
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$10,400
|T37
|Brandt Jobe
|E
|70
|72
|71
|213
|$10,400
|T37
|David Toms
|E
|72
|68
|73
|213
|$10,400
|T37
|Mark Hensby
|E
|77
|64
|72
|213
|$10,400
|T37
|Vijay Singh
|E
|70
|72
|71
|213
|$10,400
|T37
|Y.E. Yang
|E
|76
|67
|70
|213
|$10,400
|T43
|Rob Labritz
|1
|68
|74
|72
|214
|$8,400
|T43
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|1
|70
|72
|72
|214
|$8,400
|T43
|Charlie Wi
|1
|73
|69
|72
|214
|$8,400
|T43
|Paul Goydos
|1
|75
|68
|71
|214
|$8,400
|T47
|Scott McCarron
|2
|73
|69
|73
|215
|$6,400
|T47
|Tommy Tolles
|2
|73
|70
|72
|215
|$6,400
|T47
|Harry Rudolph
|2
|69
|74
|72
|215
|$6,400
|T47
|Doug Barron
|2
|73
|73
|69
|215
|$6,400
|T47
|Billy Mayfair
|2
|76
|71
|68
|215
|$6,400
|T47
|Chris DiMarco
|2
|77
|71
|67
|215
|$6,400
|T53
|Mark O'Meara
|3
|71
|71
|74
|216
|$4,500
|T53
|Steve Jones
|3
|73
|71
|72
|216
|$4,500
|T53
|Tom Lehman
|3
|74
|71
|71
|216
|$4,500
|T53
|Cameron Beckman
|3
|75
|71
|70
|216
|$4,500
|T53
|Bob Estes
|3
|75
|72
|69
|216
|$4,500
|T53
|Harrison Frazar
|3
|76
|72
|68
|216
|$4,500
|T59
|John Daly
|4
|72
|72
|73
|217
|$3,500
|T59
|Jeff Sluman
|4
|70
|73
|74
|217
|$3,500
|T59
|Stephen Dodd
|4
|77
|68
|72
|217
|$3,500
|T59
|Glen Day
|4
|78
|70
|69
|217
|$3,500
|T63
|Duffy Waldorf
|5
|75
|70
|73
|218
|$2,800
|T63
|Wes Short, Jr.
|5
|71
|75
|72
|218
|$2,800
|T63
|David Frost
|5
|79
|68
|71
|218
|$2,800
|66
|Mark Calcavecchia
|6
|72
|74
|73
|219
|$2,400
|T67
|Kirk Triplett
|7
|73
|70
|77
|220
|$2,100
|T67
|Joe Durant
|7
|76
|73
|71
|220
|$2,100
|T69
|Robert Allenby
|8
|78
|72
|71
|221
|$1,760
|T69
|Roger Rowland
|8
|75
|76
|70
|221
|$1,760
|T69
|Jim Farrell
|8
|76
|75
|70
|221
|$1,760
|72
|Jay Williamson
|9
|71
|78
|73
|222
|$1,520
|73
|Michael Allen
|10
|75
|73
|75
|223
|$1,400
|T74
|Gabriel Hjertstedt
|11
|74
|73
|77
|224
|$1,240
|T74
|Sandy Lyle
|11
|74
|76
|74
|224
|$1,240
|T74
|Scott Hoch
|11
|78
|73
|73
|224
|$1,240
|77
|Tom Byrum
|12
|75
|75
|75
|225
|$1,080
|78
|Fred Funk
|17
|77
|74
|79
|230
|$1,000