2022 DIO Implant LA Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.
The DIO Implant LA Open field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the ninth event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule and the first major of the season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is set for the event, which is the eighth of the schedule.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 DIO Implant LA Open field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Youngin Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Casey Danielson
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Georgia Hall
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Jillian Hollis
- Yaeeun Hong
- Vivian Hou
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Janie Jackson
- Jiwon Jeon
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Christina Kim
- Gina Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Alison Lee
- Min Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Ruixin Liu
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Brooke Matthews
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Sydnee Michaels
- Giulia Molinaro
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Yealimi Noh
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Annie Park
- Hee Young Park
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sophia Popov
- Robynn Ree
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Mariajo Uribe
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
Top 50 players in 2022 DIO Implant LA Open field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 4. Atthaya Thitikul
- 5. Minjee Lee
- 7. Danielle Kang
- 9. Inbee Park
- 10. Sei Young Kim
- 11. Brooke Henderson
- 13. Yuka Saso
- 14. Patty Tavatanakit
- 15. Jessica Korda
- 16. Jennifer Kupcho
- 17. Celine Boutier
- 18. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 19. Leona Maguire
- 22. Ayaka Furue
- 23. Georgia Hall
- 27. Lizette Salas
- 28. Ally Ewing
- 29. In Gee Chun
- 30. Charley Hull
- 31. Hinako Shibuno
- 32. Hannah Green
- 33. Xiyu Lin
- 34. So Yeon Ryu
- 36. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 37. Yuna Nishimura
- 42. Madelene Sagstrom
- 45. Hye Jin Choi
- 47. Megan Khang
- 48. Moriya Jutanugarn