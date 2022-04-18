2022 DIO Implant LA Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 DIO Implant LA Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

The DIO Implant LA Open field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the ninth event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule and the first major of the season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the event, which is the eighth of the schedule.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 DIO Implant LA Open field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Na Rin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Hye-Jin Choi

Na Yeon Choi

In Gee Chun

Youngin Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Casey Danielson

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Hannah Green

Jaye Marie Green

Georgia Hall

Haylee Harford

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Jillian Hollis

Yaeeun Hong

Vivian Hou

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Janie Jackson

Jiwon Jeon

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Christina Kim

Gina Kim

In Kyung Kim

Lauren Kim

Sei Young Kim

Frida Kinhult

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Minjee Lee

Mirim Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Ruixin Liu

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Brooke Matthews

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Sydnee Michaels

Giulia Molinaro

Elizabeth Nagel

Yealimi Noh

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Bianca Pagdanganan

Kaitlyn Papp

Annie Park

Hee Young Park

Inbee Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Sophia Popov

Robynn Ree

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Mariajo Uribe

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Savannah Vilaubi

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Top 50 players in 2022 DIO Implant LA Open field