How much money does the 2022 RBC Heritage winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 RBC Heritage purse is a lot of money, and the RBC Heritage first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 RBC Heritage purse is $8 million, which is a $3,500,000 increase over 2021.

How much money does the 2022 RBC Heritage winner get?

The RBC Heritage pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 RBC Heritage winner's share is $1,440,000 as the first-place payout.

Stewart Cink won $1,278,000 as the 2021 RBC Heritage winner's share from a $7.1 million purse. Webb Simpson won the same amount from the same purse in the delayed June 2020 edition of the event.

For 2022 RBC Heritage results and payout, see our final leaderboard

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 71st-place finisher earning $16,240. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 58 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The RBC Heritage does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.