2022 Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Lotte Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hyo Joo Kim, who earned her fifth-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

Locked in a tight battle with Hinako Shibuno, Kim was up a shot going into the final hole. On the 72nd hole of the tournament, Kim managed to get up-and-down for a tournament-clinching birdie to win by two shots on 11-under 277.

Hye-Jin Choi finished in solo third, two shots behind Shibuno. Ashleigh Buhai was fourth, with Somi Lee coming in fifth.

Kim won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Lotte Championship recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the eighth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fifth time in her career.

By winning the event, Kim earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 77 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 DIO Implant LA Open in California.

2022 Lotte Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details