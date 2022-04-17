2022 Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/17/2022
The 2022 Lotte Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hyo Joo Kim, who earned her fifth-career LPGA Tour win with a victory at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

Locked in a tight battle with Hinako Shibuno, Kim was up a shot going into the final hole. On the 72nd hole of the tournament, Kim managed to get up-and-down for a tournament-clinching birdie to win by two shots on 11-under 277.

Hye-Jin Choi finished in solo third, two shots behind Shibuno. Ashleigh Buhai was fourth, with Somi Lee coming in fifth.

Kim won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Lotte Championship recap notes

Kim picks up the win in the eighth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fifth time in her career.

By winning the event, Kim earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 77 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the 2022 DIO Implant LA Open in California.

2022 Lotte Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Hyo Joo Kim -11 67 67 72 71 277 $300,000
2 Hinako Shibuno -9 71 70 68 70 279 $182,956
3 Hye-Jin Choi -7 70 70 72 69 281 $132,721
4 Ashleigh Buhai -6 71 71 70 70 282 $102,670
5 Somi Lee -5 71 70 69 73 283 $82,638
T6 Atthaya Thitikul -4 71 74 72 67 284 $54,591
T6 Gerina Mendoza -4 74 72 69 69 284 $54,591
T6 Ryann O'Toole -4 72 69 72 71 284 $54,591
T6 Na Rin An -4 71 68 73 72 284 $54,591
T10 Brittany Altomare -3 70 77 72 66 285 $39,065
T10 Celine Boutier -3 71 74 70 70 285 $39,065
T12 Charlotte Thomas -2 72 75 70 69 286 $30,217
T12 Sophia Schubert -2 75 71 69 71 286 $30,217
T12 Andrea Lee -2 71 70 73 72 286 $30,217
T12 In Gee Chun -2 72 70 71 73 286 $30,217
T12 Ariya Jutanugarn -2 70 68 73 75 286 $30,217
T12 Brianna Do -2 72 70 67 77 286 $30,217
T18 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -1 67 77 76 67 287 $21,874
T18 Lauren Stephenson -1 75 72 70 70 287 $21,874
T18 Jennifer Kupcho -1 74 72 71 70 287 $21,874
T18 Lydia Ko -1 69 75 73 70 287 $21,874
T18 Emily Kristine Pedersen -1 74 69 71 73 287 $21,874
T18 Allisen Corpuz -1 70 72 72 73 287 $21,874
T18 Ruixin Liu -1 71 74 67 75 287 $21,874
T18 Stephanie Meadow -1 71 70 69 77 287 $21,874
T26 Emma Talley E 75 71 71 71 288 $15,793
T26 Esther Henseleit E 75 70 72 71 288 $15,793
T26 Gaby Lopez E 68 77 72 71 288 $15,793
T26 Anna Nordqvist E 70 77 69 72 288 $15,793
T26 Perrine Delacour E 71 72 73 72 288 $15,793
T26 Stephanie Kyriacou E 71 71 73 73 288 $15,793
T26 Sarah Kemp E 68 69 78 73 288 $15,793
T26 Chella Choi E 70 73 71 74 288 $15,793
T26 Gemma Dryburgh E 67 73 74 74 288 $15,793
T35 Georgia Hall 1 70 75 76 68 289 $11,586
T35 Cheyenne Knight 1 70 71 77 71 289 $11,586
T35 Wichanee Meechai 1 74 72 71 72 289 $11,586
T35 Min Lee 1 69 73 75 72 289 $11,586
T35 Kelly Tan 1 71 72 72 74 289 $11,586
T35 Megan Khang 1 72 72 67 78 289 $11,586
T41 Amy Olson 2 76 71 74 69 290 $8,901
T41 Yu Liu 2 74 72 74 70 290 $8,901
T41 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 2 71 74 72 73 290 $8,901
T41 Janie Jackson 2 68 72 77 73 290 $8,901
T41 Aditi Ashok 2 67 73 76 74 290 $8,901
T41 Haeji Kang 2 68 70 78 74 290 $8,901
T41 Annie Park 2 73 73 69 75 290 $8,901
T48 Su Oh 3 74 73 77 67 291 $6,749
T48 Haru Nomura 3 74 73 75 69 291 $6,749
T48 Leona Maguire 3 71 75 76 69 291 $6,749
T48 Ana Belac 3 75 71 73 72 291 $6,749
T48 Jeongeun Lee5 3 71 71 77 72 291 $6,749
T48 Alison Lee 3 67 76 75 73 291 $6,749
T48 Hannah Green 3 66 76 75 74 291 $6,749
T48 A Lim Kim 3 72 67 76 76 291 $6,749
T56 Yealimi Noh 4 77 70 74 71 292 $5,184
T56 Matilda Castren 4 74 72 75 71 292 $5,184
T56 Yuka Saso 4 73 74 73 72 292 $5,184
T56 Giulia Molinaro 4 74 73 72 73 292 $5,184
T56 Maria Fassi 4 70 76 72 74 292 $5,184
T56 Albane Valenzuela 4 70 75 72 75 292 $5,184
T56 Pernilla Lindberg 4 71 72 71 78 292 $5,184
T56 Dewi Weber 4 70 74 69 79 292 $5,184
T64 Paula Reto 5 71 73 83 66 293 $4,508
T64 Linnea Johansson 5 70 77 73 73 293 $4,508
T64 Dottie Ardina 5 72 75 71 75 293 $4,508
T67 Bianca Pagdanganan 6 70 77 78 69 294 $4,117
T67 Ayaka Furue 6 71 73 78 72 294 $4,117
T67 Lilia Vu 6 73 73 75 73 294 $4,117
T67 Isi Gabsa 6 71 72 77 74 294 $4,117
T67 Dana Finkelstein 6 72 71 75 76 294 $4,117
72 Frida Kinhult 8 74 72 75 75 296 $3,906
73 Jenny Coleman 9 72 75 75 75 297 $3,856
T74 Yu-Sang Hou 10 71 76 78 73 298 $3,783
T74 Ssu-Chia Cheng 10 71 75 76 76 298 $3,783
76 Anne van Dam 11 71 76 75 77 299 $3,713
77 Mi Hyang Lee 14 72 73 76 81 302 $3,666

