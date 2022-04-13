2022 RBC Heritage streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2022 RBC Heritage features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Harbour Town Golf Links in the 26th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 RBC Heritage online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

There will be 132 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win the RBC Heritage.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports airs weekend afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and CBS Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the CBS Sports apps and on CBSSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 RBC Heritage streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 14

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, April 15

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-6 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 17