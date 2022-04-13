2022 RBC Heritage TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS

The 2022 RBC Heritage marks the 24th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The RBC Heritage TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Harbour Town.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, with CBS carrying weekend coverage.

The field includes Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and more as part of a 132-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 3-6 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. CBS Sports coverage streams through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 RBC Heritage on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 RBC Heritage TV times and schedule.

2022 RBC Heritage TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern