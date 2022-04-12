The 2022 RBC Heritage purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,440,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The RBC Heritage field is headed by Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field is the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first men's major of the year. Four spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

This is the 26th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 60 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 RBC Heritage purse, winner's share, prize money payout