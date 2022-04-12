2022 RBC Heritage purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 RBC Heritage purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/12/2022 at 8:28 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 RBC Heritage purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,440,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The RBC Heritage field is headed by Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field is the final event before the Masters Tournament, the first men's major of the year. Four spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

This is the 26th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 60 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 RBC Heritage purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,440,000
2 $872,000
3 $552,000
4 $392,000
5 $328,000
6 $290,000
7 $270,000
8 $250,000
9 $234,000
10 $218,000
11 $202,000
12 $186,000
13 $170,000
14 $154,000
15 $146,000
16 $138,000
17 $130,000
18 $122,000
19 $114,000
20 $106,000
21 $98,000
22 $90,000
23 $83,600
24 $77,200
25 $70,800
26 $64,400
27 $62,000
28 $59,600
29 $57,200
30 $54,800
31 $52,400
32 $50,000
33 $47,600
34 $45,600
35 $43,600
36 $41,600
37 $39,600
38 $38,000
39 $36,400
40 $34,800
41 $33,200
42 $31,600
43 $30,000
44 $28,400
45 $26,800
46 $25,200
47 $23,600
48 $22,320
49 $21,200
50 $20,560
51 $20,080
52 $19,600
53 $19,280
54 $18,960
55 $18,800
56 $18,640
57 $18,480
58 $18,320
59 $18,160
60 $18,000
61 $17,840
62 $17,680
63 $17,520
64 $17,360
65 $17,200

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.