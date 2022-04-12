2022 Lotte Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

04/12/2022 at 8:36 am
The 2022 Lotte Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 Lotte Championship field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang and more.

This is the eighth event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 144 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 Lotte Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $186,096
3 $135,000
4 $104,433
5 $84,057
6 $68,773
7 $57,566
8 $50,434
9 $45,340
10 $41,264
11 $38,207
12 $35,659
13 $33,418
14 $31,381
15 $29,546
16 $27,916
17 $26,491
18 $25,268
19 $24,249
20 $23,433
21 $22,619
22 $21,803
23 $20,989
24 $20,173
25 $19,461
26 $18,748
27 $18,033
28 $17,320
29 $16,608
30 $15,996
31 $15,385
32 $14,773
33 $14,162
34 $13,550
35 $13,042
36 $12,532
37 $12,023
38 $11,513
39 $11,003
40 $10,596
41 $10,189
42 $9,782
43 $9,373
44 $8,966
45 $8,660
46 $8,354
47 $8,049
48 $7,743
49 $7,437
50 $7,131
51 $6,929
52 $6,724
53 $6,520
54 $6,317
55 $6,113
56 $5,908
57 $5,706
58 $5,501
59 $5,299
60 $5,094
61 $4,993
62 $4,890
63 $4,789
64 $4,687
65 $4,584
66 $4,483
67 $4,382
68 $4,278
69 $4,177
70 $4,076

