The 2022 Lotte Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 Lotte Championship field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang and more.

This is the eighth event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 144 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu in Hawaii.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 Lotte Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout