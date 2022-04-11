When will Tiger Woods play golf again? His 2022 schedule may not include all four majors

Tiger Woods was the talk of the golf world at the Masters when, after more than 500 days away from compeitive golf and a single-car wreck that could have taken his right leg or his life altogether, he made the cut and completed four rounds at Augusta National.

By the end of the Masters, it was clear Woods was in pain and had limited stamina to compete at the highest level in four rounds of a major championship -- even one he adores and has exceled in above all others.

It stood to ask, then, what Tiger Woods' 2022 schedule would look like for the remainder of the season. After all, it would be unrealistic to assume Woods would simply use the week at Augusta National as a jumping-off point for resuming the schedule we knew him to have before his February 2021 car wreck in the Los Angeles area.

Was his Masters appearance a one-off? Would we start to see him more often? The answer is somewhere in between.

When will Tiger Woods play golf again?

Speaking to Sky Sports after completing the Masters Tournament in a tie for 47th place, Woods said he intends to compete in July at the British Open Championship. This will be the 150th Open Championship, and it will be played in Scotland on the Old Course at St. Andrews, where Woods has won two claret jugs (2000 and 2005).

However, Woods is not certain if he will play in the PGA Championship in May or in the US Open in June. Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Oklahoma, which again hosts this year, albeit in May instead of the steamy August conditions in which Woods won the Wanamaker trophy.

Tiger Woods confirms that he WILL play at The Open in July, but is unsure if he'll take part in the PGA Championship in May ⛳ pic.twitter.com/jabpP9XxOq — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 10, 2022

"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again. So, it'll be just the big events. I don't know if I will play Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something near and dear to my heart," Woods said.

"I've won two Opens there. It's the home of golf and it's my favorite course in the world. I will be there for that one."