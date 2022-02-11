Tiger Woods 2022 schedule: When will he play next?

Tiger Woods' 2022 schedule had taken shape after a difficult and awkward 2021. So, what tournaments will Tiger Woods play in 2022?

Tiger Woods' 2022 schedule is also dependent upon his health and stamina, particularly after the February 2021 car wreck which led to a broken leg and a shattered ankle which will dictate his future as much as his chronic back injury.

Starting 2022, Tiger Woods will host the 2022 Genesis Invitational, formerly the Northern Trust Open, at Riviera Country Club. Woods' tournament-running company, TGR Live, now runs the old Los Angeles Open. However, competing in that tournament is now off the schedule while he recovers from surgery.

Woods has said his schedule will be built around training and preparing for the four major championships, and the rumor has long been that Woods would like to make his return to golf in April 2022 at the Masters.

If Woods is able to compete in the Masters, he will likely limit his schedule to the major championships: PGA Championship, US Open and the British Open Championship. He could play in the Memorial.

No matter what, Woods round out his year as host of the Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods won the Masters, and he's exempt into the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship by virtue of his past wins, including an exemption through the 2023 U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods expected 2022 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments

The Masters

PGA Championship

the Memorial Tournament

US Open

British Open Championship

Hero World Challenge