2022 Masters Tournament money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
04/10/2022 at 1:37 pm
The 2022 Masters Tournament prize money payout is from the $15 million purse, with 52 professional players who complete four rounds at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Masters Tournament prize pool is at $2,700,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,620,000. The Masters Tournament prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $36,000.

The Masters Tournament field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 91 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Masters Tournament from the correct 2022 Masters Tournament full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 50 players and ties, and those 52 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Masters Tournament prize money payout is only true after the Masters cut is made, with the Augusta National Golf Club adding money to the purse if more than 50 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

At the Masters, there is no secondary cut, meaning all players making the 36-hole cut are able to complete all four rounds of the tournament.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next five editions of PGA Championship, US Open, British Open and The Players. A winner also gets a lifetime exemption into the Masters and entry into next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Masters Tournament prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Masters Tournament results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,700,000
2 $1,620,000
3 $1,020,000
4 $720,000
5 $600,000
6 $540,000
7 $502,500
8 $465,000
9 $435,000
10 $405,000
11 $375,000
12 $345,000
13 $315,000
14 $285,000
15 $270,000
16 $255,000
17 $240,000
18 $225,000
19 $210,000
20 $195,000
21 $180,000
22 $168,000
23 $156,000
24 $144,000
25 $132,000
26 $120,000
27 $115,500
28 $111,000
29 $106,500
30 $102,000
31 $97,500
32 $93,000
33 $88,500
34 $84,750
35 $81,000
36 $77,250
37 $73,500
38 $70,500
39 $67,500
40 $64,500
41 $61,500
42 $58,500
43 $55,500
44 $52,500
45 $49,500
46 $46,500
47 $43,500
48 $41,100
49 $39,000
50 $37,800
50 $36,900
50 $36,000

