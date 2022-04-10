2022 Masters Sunday final round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2022 Masters Sunday pin sheet has been released for the final round, when we'll determine a new Masters champion. The Sunday hole locations at Augusta National are well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, though they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2022 Masters Sunday final round pin placements

Some things to note:

The hole location for the sixth hole is hard to access except for a well-executed shot, but balls will funnel toward the bottom level of the putting surface.

The pin on the 12th is the traditional back-right that encourages players to take on the flag to avoid a long two-putt.

The hole location on the 13th requires a player to cut in their second shot from off the draw slope to access the flag.

The hole location on No. 18 is a familiar Sunday region, similar to when Tiger won the 2005 Masters.

2022 Masters Sunday final round weather forecast

The Sunday weather forecast at the Masters is the nicest of the week. Temperatures will start in the high 50s before reaching in the low 70s later in the afternoon. Throughout the day, the wind will be relatively minor.

Winds are expected to be in the 7-14 mph range consistently throughout the afternoon, with rare gusts.