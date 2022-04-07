2022 Masters Thursday first round hole locations, pin placements
Masters PGA Tour Suggested Links

2022 Masters Thursday first round hole locations, pin placements

04/07/2022 at 9:07 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Masters Thursday pin sheet has been released for the first round, when we'll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Thursday hole locations at Augusta National aren't as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2022 Masters Thursday first round pin placements

Some things to note:

  • The hole location for the 1st hole will prove extremely difficult, with players leaving a difficult birdie putt to avoid going over the green.
  • The pin on the 3rd opens up a lot of potential trouble for players who are too aggressive with their approach shots.
  • The hole location on the 13th requires a player to take on all of Rae's Creek to make an eagle.
  • The hole location on No. 18 is going to be an all-or-nothing proposition for players who go attacking, having to come in with a fade or a bold, direct approach shot.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.