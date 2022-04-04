How did the Masters Tournament get its name, and what was its original name?

The Masters Tournament is the most famous golf tournament in the world -- and it is, by far, the most watched golf tournament. However, the Masters Tournament wasn't always called that. The Masters had a different name.

What was the original name for the Masters?

The Masters Tournament was originally referred to as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. That wasn't because the Masters name hadn't been concocted yet.

Augusta National co-founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts had different views about what their invitational tournament should be called. Roberts wanted to call it the Masters Tournament from the very start, and that was because he wanted the name to reflect that the players competing in the event were masterful golfers and would be taking on the most brilliant new course in the world.

Jones, who founded Augusta National after retiring from competitive golf following winning the Grand Slam in 1930, saw things differently. He thought the Masters name was presumptuous and wouldn't reflect well on the tournament or the club. He wanted the tournament to be called the Augusta National Invitation Touranment. Roberts relented initially.

From 1934-1938, the tournament was called the Augusta National Invitation Touranment. However, reporting media largely referred to the event as the Masters, as Roberts wanted.

In time for the 1939 event, Jones relented to Roberts and allowed the tournament to be called the Masters.