2022 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson are wearing
Equipment Fashion Masters

2022 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson are wearing

04/04/2022 at 9:04 am
Golf News Net


Page 1 of 21

The 2022 Masters is back as the first men's major of the year, and that means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National.

There's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.

This year, golf fashion companies put together more traditional looks, with plenty of pop and spring colors.

Check out the styles the world's best will be wearing this week at the 2022 Masters.

Page 1 of 21
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.