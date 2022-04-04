2022 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson are wearing

Page 1 of 21

The 2022 Masters is back as the first men's major of the year, and that means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National.

There's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.

This year, golf fashion companies put together more traditional looks, with plenty of pop and spring colors.

Check out the styles the world's best will be wearing this week at the 2022 Masters.