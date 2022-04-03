2022 Valero Texas Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Valero Texas Open prize money payout is from the $7.8 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Valero Texas Open prize pool is at $1,548,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $937,400. The Valero Texas Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $17,286.

The Valero Texas Open field is headed by Matt Kucar, Matt Jones, Beau Hossler and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Valero Texas Open from the correct 2022 Valero Texas Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 professionals and ties, and those 65 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Valero Texas Open prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 38 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Valero Texas Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Valero Texas Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard