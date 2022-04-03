2022 The Chevron Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jennifer Kupcho, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win with a major victory at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Kupcho entered the final round with a six-shot lead, and she played the final round in 2-over 74 to earn a two-shot win over Jessica Korda on 14-under 274.

Kupcho enjoyed an eight-shot lead earlier in the round, and a series of dropped strokes made things as tight as three shots. However, a Kupcho birdie on the 15th hole was enough to stem the tide and allow her to finish the tournament and win.

Pia Babnik, the 18-year-old on a sponsor invite, finished in solo third place on 11-under total.

Kupcho won the $75,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

The Chevron Championship recap notes

Kupcho picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Kupcho earned 600 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 74 of 115 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

2022 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

