2022 The Chevron Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/03/2022 at 9:15 pm
The 2022 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jennifer Kupcho, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win with a major victory at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Kupcho entered the final round with a six-shot lead, and she played the final round in 2-over 74 to earn a two-shot win over Jessica Korda on 14-under 274.

Kupcho enjoyed an eight-shot lead earlier in the round, and a series of dropped strokes made things as tight as three shots. However, a Kupcho birdie on the 15th hole was enough to stem the tide and allow her to finish the tournament and win.

Pia Babnik, the 18-year-old on a sponsor invite, finished in solo third place on 11-under total.

Kupcho won the $75,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

The Chevron Championship recap notes

Kupcho picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Kupcho earned 600 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 74 of 115 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

2022 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jennifer Kupcho -14 66 70 64 74 274 $750,000
2 Jessica Korda -12 71 69 67 69 276 $461,757
3 Pia Babnik -11 70 70 71 66 277 $334,972
T4 Hinako Shibuno -10 69 66 77 66 278 $195,295
T4 Celine Boutier -10 70 69 72 67 278 $195,295
T4 Lexi Thompson -10 69 70 71 68 278 $195,295
T4 Patty Tavatanakit -10 67 69 70 72 278 $195,295
T8 Alison Lee -8 71 70 72 67 280 $108,708
T8 Hannah Green -8 70 72 68 70 280 $108,708
T8 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8 71 67 72 70 280 $108,708
T8 Hyo Joo Kim -8 70 67 73 70 280 $108,708
12 Minjee Lee -7 66 73 73 69 281 $88,481
T13 Georgia Hall -6 68 71 74 69 282 $75,841
T13 Ryann O'Toole -6 73 69 69 71 282 $75,841
T13 Madelene Sagstrom -6 71 70 70 71 282 $75,841
T13 Brooke M. Henderson -6 72 71 67 72 282 $75,841
T17 Nasa Hataoka -5 71 74 71 67 283 $57,388
T17 Danielle Kang -5 73 71 71 68 283 $57,388
T17 Hye-Jin Choi -5 72 71 72 68 283 $57,388
T17 Xiyu Lin -5 72 72 70 69 283 $57,388
T17 Caroline Masson -5 68 71 73 71 283 $57,388
T17 Yuka Saso -5 75 70 66 72 283 $57,388
T17 Atthaya Thitikul -5 74 68 69 72 283 $57,388
T17 Sei Young Kim -5 70 67 74 72 283 $57,388
T25 In Gee Chun -4 71 71 75 67 284 $40,702
T25 Matilda Castren -4 71 69 75 69 284 $40,702
T25 Wichanee Meechai -4 72 70 71 71 284 $40,702
T25 Paula Reto -4 71 71 71 71 284 $40,702
T25 Wei-Ling Hsu -4 72 69 72 71 284 $40,702
T25 Charley Hull -4 71 71 69 73 284 $40,702
T25 Lydia Ko -4 68 73 70 73 284 $40,702
T25 Sarah Schmelzel -4 69 71 71 73 284 $40,702
T25 Gabriela Ruffels -4 68 71 71 74 284 $40,702
T25 Annie Park -4 69 67 73 75 284 $40,702
T35 Marina Alex -3 70 72 75 68 285 $30,464
T35 Inbee Park -3 75 69 70 71 285 $30,464
T35 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -3 69 75 70 71 285 $30,464
T35 Stephanie Meadow -3 73 72 67 73 285 $30,464
T39 Lizette Salas -2 74 69 74 69 286 $25,281
T39 Leona Maguire -2 72 69 74 71 286 $25,281
T39 Eun-Hee Ji -2 71 71 72 72 286 $25,281
T39 Amy Yang -2 73 68 73 72 286 $25,281
T39 Brittany Altomare -2 76 68 69 73 286 $25,281
T44 Lauren Stephenson -1 69 75 76 67 287 $19,297
T44 Sophia Popov -1 71 74 72 70 287 $19,297
T44 Na Rin An -1 72 70 75 70 287 $19,297
T44 Giulia Molinaro -1 73 68 76 70 287 $19,297
T44 Mel Reid -1 74 71 70 72 287 $19,297
T44 Pornanong Phatlum -1 71 70 73 73 287 $19,297
T44 Moriya Jutanugarn -1 73 71 69 74 287 $19,297
T44 Ayaka Furue -1 71 71 71 74 287 $19,297
T44 Ally Ewing -1 70 68 75 74 287 $19,297
T53 Austin Ernst E 71 73 75 69 288 $13,980
T53 Chella Choi E 73 72 72 71 288 $13,980
T53 Pernilla Lindberg E 73 71 73 71 288 $13,980
T53 Jin Young Ko E 74 68 74 72 288 $13,980
T53 Albane Valenzuela E 70 74 71 73 288 $13,980
T53 Jasmine Suwannapura E 71 72 72 73 288 $13,980
T53 Lindsey Weaver-Wright E 72 70 73 73 288 $13,980
T53 Ariya Jutanugarn E 71 72 71 74 288 $13,980
T53 Brittany Lincicome E 72 69 72 75 288 $13,980
T53 Pajaree Anannarukarn E 68 71 73 76 288 $13,980
T63 Charlotte Thomas 1 71 71 77 70 289 $11,756
T63 Perrine Delacour 1 75 69 74 71 289 $11,756
T65 Cheyenne Knight 2 74 71 73 72 290 $10,997
T65 Alana Uriell 2 74 71 72 73 290 $10,997
T65 Brooke Seay (a) 2 72 70 75 73 290 $0
T65 Jaye Marie Green 2 70 72 75 73 290 $10,997
T65 Anna Nordqvist 2 68 74 71 77 290 $10,997
70 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 3 71 72 76 72 291 $10,365
T71 So Yeon Ryu 4 76 68 76 72 292 $9,986
T71 Aditi Ashok 4 76 69 74 73 292 $9,986
T71 Bronte Law 4 71 71 76 74 292 $9,986
74 Mi Hyang Lee 5 73 71 75 74 293 $9,732

