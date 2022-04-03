2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/03/2022 at 8:07 pm
The 2022 Rapsican Systems Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steven Alker, who earned his second win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Grand Bear Golf Club in Biloxi, Miss.

After opening the 54-hole event with 1-under 71, Alker went deep in the second round with 10-under 62. Then he ended on Sunday with a 7-under 65 to run away from the field by six shots on 18-under 198.

Padraig Harrington and Alex Cejka finished in a tie for second place on 12-under total.

Alker won the $240,000 winner's share of the $1,600,000 purse.

Rapsican Systems Classic recap notes

Alker wins the fifth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, becoming the first multi-time winner of the season.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the inaugural ClubCorp Classic.

2022 Rapsican Systems Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steven Alker -18 71 62 65 198 $240,000
T2 Padraig Harrington -12 67 72 65 204 $128,000
T2 Alex Cejka -12 71 66 67 204 $128,000
4 Bob Estes -11 70 64 71 205 $96,000
T5 Rob Labritz -10 69 70 67 206 $66,133
T5 Brandt Jobe -10 69 69 68 206 $66,133
T5 Retief Goosen -10 69 67 70 206 $66,133
T8 Marco Dawson -8 74 68 66 208 $39,086
T8 Kent Jones -8 72 69 67 208 $39,086
T8 David McKenzie -8 68 71 69 208 $39,086
T8 Stephen Ames -8 68 70 70 208 $39,086
T8 Paul Goydos -8 69 68 71 208 $39,086
T8 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -8 71 67 70 208 $39,086
T8 Paul Broadhurst -8 69 67 72 208 $39,086
T15 Jerry Kelly -7 71 69 69 209 $28,000
T15 Steve Flesch -7 72 67 70 209 $28,000
T17 Y.E. Yang -6 72 69 69 210 $24,053
T17 Brian Gay -6 72 68 70 210 $24,053
T17 Dicky Pride -6 73 67 70 210 $24,053
T20 Davis Love III -5 75 70 66 211 $19,840
T20 Rod Pampling -5 75 67 69 211 $19,840
T20 David Branshaw -5 69 70 72 211 $19,840
T23 Jonathan Kaye -4 72 71 69 212 $15,337
T23 Billy Andrade -4 70 71 71 212 $15,337
T23 Lee Janzen -4 73 69 70 212 $15,337
T23 Scott Parel -4 70 71 71 212 $15,337
T23 Kirk Triplett -4 70 70 72 212 $15,337
T23 Kevin Sutherland -4 70 69 73 212 $15,337
T23 Doug Barron -4 70 67 75 212 $15,337
T30 Shane Bertsch -3 72 72 69 213 $11,800
T30 K.J. Choi -3 71 71 71 213 $11,800
T30 Ernie Els -3 75 70 68 213 $11,800
T30 Tim Herron -3 67 73 73 213 $11,800
T34 Jim Furyk -2 73 71 70 214 $9,632
T34 Gene Sauers -2 72 72 70 214 $9,632
T34 Mario Tiziani -2 75 69 70 214 $9,632
T34 Wes Short, Jr. -2 74 67 73 214 $9,632
T34 Billy Mayfair -2 72 68 74 214 $9,632
T39 Bernhard Langer -1 73 71 71 215 $8,160
T39 Scott Verplank -1 71 71 73 215 $8,160
T39 Scott Dunlap -1 76 71 68 215 $8,160
T42 John Daly E 74 70 72 216 $7,040
T42 Jay Haas E 71 74 71 216 $7,040
T42 Tom Gillis E 75 71 70 216 $7,040
T42 Darren Clarke E 72 67 77 216 $7,040
T46 Jeff Sluman 1 74 70 73 217 $6,080
T46 Ken Duke 1 74 73 70 217 $6,080
T48 Cameron Beckman 2 73 72 73 218 $4,800
T48 Ken Tanigawa 2 75 70 73 218 $4,800
T48 Stuart Appleby 2 72 74 72 218 $4,800
T48 Chris DiMarco 2 74 72 72 218 $4,800
T48 Joe Durant 2 74 72 72 218 $4,800
T48 Scott McCarron 2 76 73 69 218 $4,800
T54 Michael Allen 3 73 74 72 219 $3,760
T54 Corey Pavin 3 76 71 72 219 $3,760
T56 Glen Day 4 74 69 77 220 $3,280
T56 Robert Karlsson 4 71 76 73 220 $3,280
T56 John Senden 4 76 72 72 220 $3,280
T56 David Duval 4 78 72 70 220 $3,280
T60 Rocco Mediate 5 70 75 76 221 $2,640
T60 Woody Austin 5 74 72 75 221 $2,640
T60 Tim Petrovic 5 76 70 75 221 $2,640
T60 Roger Rowland 5 74 76 71 221 $2,640
T64 Len Mattiace 6 78 70 74 222 $2,080
T64 Todd Fischer 6 73 75 74 222 $2,080
T64 Esteban Toledo 6 76 74 72 222 $2,080
T67 Joey Sindelar 7 74 73 76 223 $1,680
T67 Mark Brown 7 73 76 74 223 $1,680
T69 Jeff Maggert 8 77 72 75 224 $1,408
T69 Olin Browne 8 76 74 74 224 $1,408
T69 Duffy Waldorf 8 79 71 74 224 $1,408
72 Tommy Tolles 13 76 79 74 229 $1,216
T73 David Frost 14 82 72 76 230 $1,088
T73 Gary Nicklaus 14 78 78 74 230 $1,088
T75 Tom Byrum 15 75 80 76 231 $960
T75 Tom Pernice Jr. 15 82 74 75 231 $960

