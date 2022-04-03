2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Rapsican Systems Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steven Alker, who earned his second win of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Grand Bear Golf Club in Biloxi, Miss.

After opening the 54-hole event with 1-under 71, Alker went deep in the second round with 10-under 62. Then he ended on Sunday with a 7-under 65 to run away from the field by six shots on 18-under 198.

Padraig Harrington and Alex Cejka finished in a tie for second place on 12-under total.

Alker won the $240,000 winner's share of the $1,600,000 purse.

Rapsican Systems Classic recap notes

Alker wins the fifth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, becoming the first multi-time winner of the season.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the inaugural ClubCorp Classic.

2022 Rapsican Systems Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

