2022 Masters concessions news: There's a new breakfast sandwich, but the peach ice cream sandwich is out
04/03/2022 at 10:16 am
Golf News Net


One of the best parts about attending the Masters Tournament and going to Augusta National as a patron is the food served at the tournament.

The food -- and the beer -- is inexpensive and tastes great.

While so many aspects of Masters food remains the same from year to year, Augusta National Golf Club doesn't just rest on their laurels when it comes to the patron experience. They evaluate the concessions menu every year and decide if they need to make updates or changes.

There are two changes to the 2022 Masters concessions menu, with one change made by the club and another seemingly forced on the club.

There's a new breakfast sandwich on the menu for 2022, and it replaces the sausage biscuit. The Biscuit Sandwich is $3 and comes with a fried egg, sausage patty, bacon and American cheese on a brioche bun.

However, there's bad sandwich news. There will be no Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches served during the 2022 Masters Tournament. Citing the frequent supply-chain issues that have plagued everything in life for the last two-plus years, the sandwiches were not available in the quantity needed for the Augusta National patrons.

