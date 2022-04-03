2022 Masters concessions menu: Food choices and food prices at Augusta National

One of the most talked-about things about the Masters Tournament and going to Augusta National as a patron is the quality and prices of the food served at the tournament.

The concessions at Augusta National are delicious, and they're priced way more reasonably than any other major sporting event in the world. Prices are higher at concessions stands for Little League games than at the Masters. I defy you to spend $15 and not eat three meals there, even with inflation in 2022.

The food prices are low for good reason. Augusta National wants to make the patrons feel like welcomed club guests. They won't gouge their patrons on food prices, and patrons are going to spend a whole ton of money at the merchandise shop that is three stories tall. It's free advertising to wear the Masters merch anywhere, but the food wrappers don't leave the property.

The Masters food menu has seen some changes over the years, but most of the items on the menu and how much the club charges for them rarely change.

The best Masters food choices to order? Egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches are the classics, and the chicken sandwich is the proper breakfast selection.

There are a few changes in prices from 2021, with several sandwiches going up to $3. The sausage biscuit is no longer on the menu, replaced with a new breakfast sandwich. The Georgia peach ice-cream sandwich is also not available this year due to supply-chain issues.

2022 Masters food menu and prices

SANDWICHES

Egg Salad - $1.50

Pimento Cheese - $1.50

Bar-B-Que - $3.00

Masters Club - $3.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich - $3.00

Ham & Cheese on Rye - $3.00

Turkey & Cheese on Wheat - $3.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich - $3.00

BREAKFAST (Served until 10 a.m.)

Masters Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee - $1.50

Breakfast Sandwich - $3.00

Chicken Biscuit - $1.50

Blueberry Muffin - $1.50

Fresh Mixed Fruit - $2.00

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks - $2.00

Bottled Water - $2.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea - $2.00

Domestic Beer - $5.00

Import Beer - $5.00

American Craft Beer - $5.00

SNACKS

Chips - $1.50

Peanuts - $1.50

Crackers - $1.00

Cookies - $1.50

Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn - $1.50

Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich - $2.00