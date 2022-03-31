Titleist introduces new Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters

Scotty Cameron's Phantom X family of mallet-style putters debuted in 2019, expanded in 2021 and is landing in 2022 in two waves, with seven new models dropping on April 15 and three additional models available starting June 17.

"With these new Phantom X mallets, I have the benefit of the past few years of input from players and a line that’s already established on Tour. The 2022 Phantom X mallets feature the ‘greatest hits’ of what we’ve developed - the solid stainless-steel faces, the new necks, the new shapes - rolled out in high-end, premium precision milled mallets designed to inspire us all to play better," said Cameron.

The April release will include:

The updated Phantom X 5 and 5.5: The mid-mallet has a new sole-plate design, with the X 5 coming in a single-bend and the 5.5 boasting a small slant-neck setup inspired by Justin Thomas’ prototype gamer.

The redesigned Phantom X 7 and 7.5: The new shape on these putters was introduced as the 2021 My Girl Limited. It's an angular wingback mallet (with a single-bend shaft in the 7 and small slant-neck design in the 7.5) that has dual purpose alignment features and a MOI.

The new Phantom X 9 and 9.5: This putter shares attributes of the Phantom X 5 and 11 shapes, taking the form of a near-face-balanced compact high-MOI wingback mallet. The idea was to offer a compact, integrated look at address. The 9.5 has the slant-neck design and is the follow-up to the 2021 Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black Limited. The 9.5 is a high-MOI mallet with enhanced alignment features and toe flow.

The updated Phantom X 12 has an aluminum face-sole with stainless steel wings for maximum moment of inertia with a slimmed-down flange and extended alignment aid that is a single, continuous shape with a thinner mid-section profile. It has the highest MOI in the lineup with swept-back wings and a mid-bend shaft.

The June releease will include:

The new Phantom X 11 and 11.5: The high-MOI face-balanced wingback Phantom X 11 arrives has a mid-bend shaft, while the 11.5 has a low-bend shaft. The new Phantom X 11 shares design similarities with the wingback Phantom X 12 and Phantom X 5.

Straight-shafted Phantom X 5 and 5.5: These models will have a straight shaft and a milled topline sight line for players favoring a straight-back-straight-through putting stroke and zero offset.

The 2022 Phantom X putters feature a new textured grip and updated graphics and styling, while milled 303 stainless steel in the face remains a key design component. In nine of the 10 models in this year's lineup, the steel face and body are fused with a flange-sole fusion made of 6061 alumnium.

All Phantom X putters have two customizable stainless steel heel-toe weights and stepless steel shafts. Each putters has a Pistolero Plus grip with a non-slip and decorative texture while carrying less taper in the low hand. All heads are available with 33-, 34- and 35-inch shafts.

The Scotty Cameron 2022 Phantom X putters all will retail for $429.