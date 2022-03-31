2022 Valero Texas Open streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2022 Valero Texas Open features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on TPC San Antonio in the 24th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Valero Texas Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win the Valero Texas Open.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 Valero Texas Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 31

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 4-7 p.m.

Friday, April 1

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-6 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 3:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 3