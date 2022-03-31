2022 Valero Texas Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2022 Valero Texas Open marks the 24th event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

The Valero Texas Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from San Antonio.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, with NBC carrying weekend coverage.

The field includes Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and more as part of a 144-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 4-7 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Valero Texas Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Valero Texas Open TV times and schedule.

2022 Valero Texas Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern