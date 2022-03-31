2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur format has been announced for the third year of the event in which the best women's amateur golfers in the world will have a chance to compete at Augusta National Golf Club.

Augusta National Women's Amateur format

The Augusta National Women's Amateur is a 54-hole stroke-play tournament featuring 72 invited women's amateur players (no professionals).

The tournament is played over the first two days at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., less than a half-hour from Augusta National Golf Club. All 72 players, grouped in threesomes, will play out both rounds.

After two rounds, scheduled to be played Wednesday and Thursday, the Augusta National Women's Amateur field will be cut to the low 30 players, with a sudden-death playoff to decide that exact number. There will then be a practice round on Friday for all 72 players at Augusta National Golf Club.

For the third and final round on Saturday, the top 30 players will compete at Augusta National Golf Club to determine the winner. The women will play Augusta National Golf Club from tee markers closely resembling the member tees for the club, rather than the same tees used in the Masters Tournament.

Again, with these being amateur players, there is no purse and no players will be paid for their appearance in prize money. Augusta National will award a new trophy to the champion, who will then receive a five-year exemption into the event in the future.