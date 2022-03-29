2022 The Chervon Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 The Chervon Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/29/2022
The 2022 The Chevron Championship purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $750,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 The Chevron Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang and more.

This is the seventh event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 115 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 600 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $750,000
2 $465,240
3 $337,500
4 $261,083
5 $210,143
6 $171,933
7 $143,915
8 $126,085
9 $113,350
10 $103,160
11 $95,518
12 $89,148
13 $83,545
14 $78,453
15 $73,865
16 $69,790
17 $66,228
18 $63,170
19 $60,623
20 $58,583
21 $56,548
22 $54,508
23 $52,473
24 $50,433
25 $48,653
26 $46,870
27 $45,083
28 $43,300
29 $41,520
30 $39,990
31 $38,463
32 $36,933
33 $35,405
34 $33,875
35 $32,605
36 $31,330
37 $30,058
38 $28,783
39 $27,508
40 $26,490
41 $25,473
42 $24,455
43 $23,433
44 $22,415
45 $21,650
46 $20,885
47 $20,123
48 $19,358
49 $18,593
50 $17,828
51 $17,323
52 $16,810
53 $16,300
54 $15,793
55 $15,283
56 $14,770
57 $14,265
58 $13,753
59 $13,248
60 $12,735
61 $12,483
62 $12,225
63 $11,973
64 $11,718
65 $11,460
66 $11,208
67 $10,955
68 $10,695
69 $10,443
70 $10,190

