How much money does the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship purse is a lot of money, and the Corales Puntacana Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship purse is $3.7 million, which is a $700,000 increase over 2021.

How much money does the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship winner get?

The PGA Tour almost always pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship winner's share is $666,000 as the first-place payout.

Joel Dahmen won $540,000 as the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship winner's share from a $3 million purse. The 2020 Corales Puntacana Championship was moved to the fall portion of the schedule, which was won by Hudson Swafford, who earned $720,000 from the $4 million purse.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 65th-place finisher earning $7,955. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 300 points. The winner receives 24 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The Corales Puntacana Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.