2022 The Chevron Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The Chevron Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The The Chevron Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the seventh event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule and the first major of the season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the event formerly known as the ANA Inspiration.

The field will be playing for a $5 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 The Chevron Championship field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Perrine Delacour

Austin Ernst

Ally Ewing

Isabella Fierro

Ayaka Furue

In Gee Gee

Hannah Green

Jaye Marie Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Eun Hee Ji

Hyo Joo Joo

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Gurleen Kaur

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Christina Kim

Sei Young Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

In Kyung Kyung

Bronte Law

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Minjee Lee

Mirim Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Heejeong Lim

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Giulia Molinaro

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Natasha Andrea Oon

Bohyun Park

Inbee Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Sophia Popov

Mel Reid

Gabriela Ruffels

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Brooke Seay

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Albane Valenzuela

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Sakura Yokomine

Hee Young Young

