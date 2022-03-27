2022 The Chevron Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The Chevron Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
The The Chevron Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the seventh event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule and the first major of the season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is set for the event formerly known as the ANA Inspiration.
The field will be playing for a $5 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 The Chevron Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Chella Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Perrine Delacour
- Austin Ernst
- Ally Ewing
- Isabella Fierro
- Ayaka Furue
- In Gee Gee
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Eun Hee Ji
- Hyo Joo Joo
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Gurleen Kaur
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- In Kyung Kyung
- Bronte Law
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Heejeong Lim
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Giulia Molinaro
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Natasha Andrea Oon
- Bohyun Park
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Gabriela Ruffels
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Brooke Seay
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Sakura Yokomine
- Hee Young Young
Top 50 players in 2022 The Chevron Championship field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Minjee Lee
- 5. Danielle Kang
- 6. Inbee Park
- 7. Sei Young Kim
- 8. Nasa Hataoka
- 9. Brooke Henderson
- 10. Yuka Saso
- 11. Lexi Thompson
- 13. Patty Tavatanakit
- 14. Atthaya Thitikul
- 15. Ayaka Furue
- 16. Jeongeun Lee6
- 17. Anna Nordqvist
- 18. Leona Maguire
- 19. Celine Boutier
- 22. Ally Ewing
- 23. Georgia Hall
- 24. Jessica Korda
- 25. Lizette Salas
- 26. Hannah Green
- 28. So Yeon Ryu
- 29. Charley Hull
- 31. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 32. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 34. Austin Ernst
- 35. Xiyu Lin
- 37. Hee Jeong Lim
- 38. Megan Khang
- 41. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 42. Madelene Sagstrom
- 43. Sophia Popov
- 44. Stacy Lewis
- 45. Hinako Shibuno
- 46. Gaby Lopez
- 47. A Lim Kim
- 48. Jennifer Kupcho
- 49. Carlota Ciganda
- 50. Amy Yang