2022 JTBC Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 JTBC Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Atthaya Thitikul, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Aviara Country Club in Carlsbad, Calif.
Thitikul and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who won the last LPGA event in Thailand, wound up tied after 72 holes of regulation on 16-under 272. Madsen needed to make par on the final hole of regulation in the final group to win the event but was unable to make a 7-footer for the victory. That sent her into a playoff with the 19-year-old Thai sensation, who finished her fourth round an hour sooner.
In the playoff, both players were able to make par 4 on the 18th hole. In the second playoff hole, however, Madsen's tee shot was pulled well left, leaving a 216-yard approach shot that found the water. Thitikul found the green with her second shot, three-putting for bogey and the win.
Thitikul won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
JTBC Classic recap notes
Thitikul picks up the win in the sixth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.
By winning the event, MThitikul earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 81 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 The Chevron Championship in California.
2022 JTBC Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-16
|69
|70
|69
|64
|272
|$225,000
|2
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-16
|66
|67
|69
|70
|272
|$135,995
|3
|Na Rin An
|-15
|69
|67
|69
|68
|273
|$98,654
|T4
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-14
|68
|69
|69
|68
|274
|$62,667
|T4
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|-14
|68
|68
|70
|68
|274
|$62,667
|T4
|Jin Young Ko
|-14
|65
|71
|70
|68
|274
|$62,667
|7
|Charley Hull
|-12
|69
|70
|68
|69
|276
|$42,068
|T8
|Inbee Park
|-11
|71
|68
|70
|68
|277
|$34,995
|T8
|Lilia Vu
|-11
|71
|71
|65
|70
|277
|$34,995
|T10
|Amy Yang
|-10
|72
|69
|69
|68
|278
|$29,038
|T10
|Stephanie Meadow
|-10
|69
|72
|67
|70
|278
|$29,038
|T12
|Chella Choi
|-9
|72
|70
|70
|67
|279
|$23,751
|T12
|Ryann O'Toole
|-9
|68
|75
|67
|69
|279
|$23,751
|T12
|Lydia Ko
|-9
|68
|67
|74
|70
|279
|$23,751
|T12
|In Gee Chun
|-9
|69
|72
|67
|71
|279
|$23,751
|T16
|Lizette Salas
|-8
|72
|72
|71
|65
|280
|$17,933
|T16
|Allison Emrey
|-8
|72
|71
|69
|68
|280
|$17,933
|T16
|Xiyu Lin
|-8
|70
|71
|71
|68
|280
|$17,933
|T16
|Alana Uriell
|-8
|69
|73
|68
|70
|280
|$17,933
|T16
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-8
|69
|72
|68
|71
|280
|$17,933
|T16
|Nasa Hataoka
|-8
|70
|69
|68
|73
|280
|$17,933
|T16
|Janie Jackson
|-8
|70
|68
|69
|73
|280
|$17,933
|T23
|Annie Park
|-7
|72
|70
|71
|68
|281
|$13,212
|T23
|Mina Harigae
|-7
|73
|70
|69
|69
|281
|$13,212
|T23
|Alison Lee
|-7
|69
|72
|71
|69
|281
|$13,212
|T23
|Cheyenne Knight
|-7
|67
|73
|72
|69
|281
|$13,212
|T23
|Paula Reto
|-7
|72
|71
|68
|70
|281
|$13,212
|T23
|Austin Ernst
|-7
|72
|71
|68
|70
|281
|$13,212
|T23
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-7
|73
|67
|71
|70
|281
|$13,212
|T23
|Minjee Lee
|-7
|69
|71
|70
|71
|281
|$13,212
|T23
|Brittany Altomare
|-7
|71
|68
|69
|73
|281
|$13,212
|T32
|Hee Jeong Lim
|-6
|73
|70
|70
|69
|282
|$9,754
|T32
|Mo Martin
|-6
|68
|74
|70
|70
|282
|$9,754
|T32
|Ayaka Furue
|-6
|72
|71
|68
|71
|282
|$9,754
|T32
|Yealimi Noh
|-6
|71
|69
|71
|71
|282
|$9,754
|T32
|Lauren Coughlin
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|72
|282
|$9,754
|T32
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-6
|67
|68
|72
|75
|282
|$9,754
|T38
|Lexi Thompson
|-5
|73
|70
|70
|70
|283
|$7,911
|T38
|Jeongeun Lee5
|-5
|71
|72
|70
|70
|283
|$7,911
|T38
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-5
|67
|76
|68
|72
|283
|$7,911
|T38
|Anna Nordqvist
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|72
|283
|$7,911
|T42
|Jenny Shin
|-4
|76
|68
|71
|69
|284
|$6,130
|T42
|Marina Alex
|-4
|73
|71
|71
|69
|284
|$6,130
|T42
|Sanna Nuutinen
|-4
|73
|70
|71
|70
|284
|$6,130
|T42
|Danielle Kang
|-4
|69
|74
|70
|71
|284
|$6,130
|T42
|A Lim Kim
|-4
|75
|69
|68
|72
|284
|$6,130
|T42
|Emma Talley
|-4
|69
|74
|69
|72
|284
|$6,130
|T42
|Kelly Tan
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|72
|284
|$6,130
|T42
|Leona Maguire
|-4
|69
|70
|71
|74
|284
|$6,130
|T42
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-4
|73
|68
|68
|75
|284
|$6,130
|T51
|Frida Kinhult
|-3
|71
|73
|72
|69
|285
|$4,542
|T51
|Yaeeun Hong
|-3
|71
|73
|69
|72
|285
|$4,542
|T51
|Haylee Harford
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$4,542
|T51
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$4,542
|T51
|Jessica Korda
|-3
|69
|70
|73
|73
|285
|$4,542
|T51
|Kaitlyn Papp
|-3
|77
|67
|67
|74
|285
|$4,542
|T51
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-3
|71
|70
|70
|74
|285
|$4,542
|T51
|In Kyung Kim
|-3
|69
|73
|67
|76
|285
|$4,542
|T59
|Sophia Popov
|-2
|73
|70
|74
|69
|286
|$3,624
|T59
|Jaye Marie Green
|-2
|71
|72
|73
|70
|286
|$3,624
|T59
|Hannah Green
|-2
|73
|69
|74
|70
|286
|$3,624
|T59
|Jenny Coleman
|-2
|72
|70
|73
|71
|286
|$3,624
|T59
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-2
|70
|74
|66
|76
|286
|$3,624
|T59
|Muni He
|-2
|70
|71
|69
|76
|286
|$3,624
|T65
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|72
|287
|$3,276
|T65
|Isi Gabsa
|-1
|72
|72
|70
|73
|287
|$3,276
|T65
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-1
|70
|73
|71
|73
|287
|$3,276
|T68
|Katherine Kirk
|E
|71
|73
|72
|72
|288
|$3,053
|T68
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|E
|69
|75
|72
|72
|288
|$3,053
|T68
|Morgane Metraux
|E
|71
|72
|72
|73
|288
|$3,053
|71
|Stacy Lewis
|2
|70
|73
|74
|73
|290
|$2,942
|T72
|Katherine Perry-Hamski
|3
|71
|73
|76
|71
|291
|$2,795
|T72
|Cristie Kerr
|3
|72
|72
|74
|73
|291
|$2,795
|T72
|Gerina Mendoza
|3
|70
|72
|76
|73
|291
|$2,795
|T72
|Pornanong Phatlum
|3
|72
|72
|73
|74
|291
|$2,795
|T72
|Sarah Schmelzel
|3
|70
|72
|73
|76
|291
|$2,795
|T72
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|3
|73
|69
|71
|78
|291
|$2,795
|T72
|Hinako Shibuno
|3
|71
|72
|68
|80
|291
|$2,795
|79
|Jiwon Jeon
|4
|76
|68
|73
|75
|292
|$2,656
|80
|Dewi Weber
|5
|71
|73
|75
|74
|293
|$2,622
|81
|Jennifer Song
|7
|72
|72
|75
|76
|295
|$2,588