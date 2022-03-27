2022 JTBC Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 JTBC Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/27/2022 at 10:13 pm
The 2022 JTBC Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Atthaya Thitikul, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Aviara Country Club in Carlsbad, Calif.

Thitikul and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who won the last LPGA event in Thailand, wound up tied after 72 holes of regulation on 16-under 272. Madsen needed to make par on the final hole of regulation in the final group to win the event but was unable to make a 7-footer for the victory. That sent her into a playoff with the 19-year-old Thai sensation, who finished her fourth round an hour sooner.

In the playoff, both players were able to make par 4 on the 18th hole. In the second playoff hole, however, Madsen's tee shot was pulled well left, leaving a 216-yard approach shot that found the water. Thitikul found the green with her second shot, three-putting for bogey and the win.

Thitikul won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

JTBC Classic recap notes

Thitikul picks up the win in the sixth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, MThitikul earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 81 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2022 The Chevron Championship in California.

2022 JTBC Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Atthaya Thitikul -16 69 70 69 64 272 $225,000
2 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -16 66 67 69 70 272 $135,995
3 Na Rin An -15 69 67 69 68 273 $98,654
T4 Pajaree Anannarukarn -14 68 69 69 68 274 $62,667
T4 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -14 68 68 70 68 274 $62,667
T4 Jin Young Ko -14 65 71 70 68 274 $62,667
7 Charley Hull -12 69 70 68 69 276 $42,068
T8 Inbee Park -11 71 68 70 68 277 $34,995
T8 Lilia Vu -11 71 71 65 70 277 $34,995
T10 Amy Yang -10 72 69 69 68 278 $29,038
T10 Stephanie Meadow -10 69 72 67 70 278 $29,038
T12 Chella Choi -9 72 70 70 67 279 $23,751
T12 Ryann O'Toole -9 68 75 67 69 279 $23,751
T12 Lydia Ko -9 68 67 74 70 279 $23,751
T12 In Gee Chun -9 69 72 67 71 279 $23,751
T16 Lizette Salas -8 72 72 71 65 280 $17,933
T16 Allison Emrey -8 72 71 69 68 280 $17,933
T16 Xiyu Lin -8 70 71 71 68 280 $17,933
T16 Alana Uriell -8 69 73 68 70 280 $17,933
T16 Moriya Jutanugarn -8 69 72 68 71 280 $17,933
T16 Nasa Hataoka -8 70 69 68 73 280 $17,933
T16 Janie Jackson -8 70 68 69 73 280 $17,933
T23 Annie Park -7 72 70 71 68 281 $13,212
T23 Mina Harigae -7 73 70 69 69 281 $13,212
T23 Alison Lee -7 69 72 71 69 281 $13,212
T23 Cheyenne Knight -7 67 73 72 69 281 $13,212
T23 Paula Reto -7 72 71 68 70 281 $13,212
T23 Austin Ernst -7 72 71 68 70 281 $13,212
T23 Hyo Joo Kim -7 73 67 71 70 281 $13,212
T23 Minjee Lee -7 69 71 70 71 281 $13,212
T23 Brittany Altomare -7 71 68 69 73 281 $13,212
T32 Hee Jeong Lim -6 73 70 70 69 282 $9,754
T32 Mo Martin -6 68 74 70 70 282 $9,754
T32 Ayaka Furue -6 72 71 68 71 282 $9,754
T32 Yealimi Noh -6 71 69 71 71 282 $9,754
T32 Lauren Coughlin -6 71 70 69 72 282 $9,754
T32 Hye-Jin Choi -6 67 68 72 75 282 $9,754
T38 Lexi Thompson -5 73 70 70 70 283 $7,911
T38 Jeongeun Lee5 -5 71 72 70 70 283 $7,911
T38 Gemma Dryburgh -5 67 76 68 72 283 $7,911
T38 Anna Nordqvist -5 71 71 69 72 283 $7,911
T42 Jenny Shin -4 76 68 71 69 284 $6,130
T42 Marina Alex -4 73 71 71 69 284 $6,130
T42 Sanna Nuutinen -4 73 70 71 70 284 $6,130
T42 Danielle Kang -4 69 74 70 71 284 $6,130
T42 A Lim Kim -4 75 69 68 72 284 $6,130
T42 Emma Talley -4 69 74 69 72 284 $6,130
T42 Kelly Tan -4 72 70 70 72 284 $6,130
T42 Leona Maguire -4 69 70 71 74 284 $6,130
T42 Pernilla Lindberg -4 73 68 68 75 284 $6,130
T51 Frida Kinhult -3 71 73 72 69 285 $4,542
T51 Yaeeun Hong -3 71 73 69 72 285 $4,542
T51 Haylee Harford -3 71 70 72 72 285 $4,542
T51 Emily Kristine Pedersen -3 71 70 72 72 285 $4,542
T51 Jessica Korda -3 69 70 73 73 285 $4,542
T51 Kaitlyn Papp -3 77 67 67 74 285 $4,542
T51 Jasmine Suwannapura -3 71 70 70 74 285 $4,542
T51 In Kyung Kim -3 69 73 67 76 285 $4,542
T59 Sophia Popov -2 73 70 74 69 286 $3,624
T59 Jaye Marie Green -2 71 72 73 70 286 $3,624
T59 Hannah Green -2 73 69 74 70 286 $3,624
T59 Jenny Coleman -2 72 70 73 71 286 $3,624
T59 Jeongeun Lee6 -2 70 74 66 76 286 $3,624
T59 Muni He -2 70 71 69 76 286 $3,624
T65 Madelene Sagstrom -1 71 70 74 72 287 $3,276
T65 Isi Gabsa -1 72 72 70 73 287 $3,276
T65 Eun-Hee Ji -1 70 73 71 73 287 $3,276
T68 Katherine Kirk E 71 73 72 72 288 $3,053
T68 Ariya Jutanugarn E 69 75 72 72 288 $3,053
T68 Morgane Metraux E 71 72 72 73 288 $3,053
71 Stacy Lewis 2 70 73 74 73 290 $2,942
T72 Katherine Perry-Hamski 3 71 73 76 71 291 $2,795
T72 Cristie Kerr 3 72 72 74 73 291 $2,795
T72 Gerina Mendoza 3 70 72 76 73 291 $2,795
T72 Pornanong Phatlum 3 72 72 73 74 291 $2,795
T72 Sarah Schmelzel 3 70 72 73 76 291 $2,795
T72 Stephanie Kyriacou 3 73 69 71 78 291 $2,795
T72 Hinako Shibuno 3 71 72 68 80 291 $2,795
79 Jiwon Jeon 4 76 68 73 75 292 $2,656
80 Dewi Weber 5 71 73 75 74 293 $2,622
81 Jennifer Song 7 72 72 75 76 295 $2,588

