2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, hosted by Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The Augusta National Women's Amateur field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.
This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over three days, with the first two rounds played at nearby Champions Retreat before the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, opposite the LPGA Tour's The Chevron Championship, the first major of the season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is set for the eventn.
2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur field
- Amari Avery
- Jenny Bae
- Shinsil Bang
- Carla Bernat Escuder
- Hailey Borja
- Phoebe Brinker
- Jensen Castle
- Briana Chacon
- Hannah Darling
- Anna Davis
- Louise Duncan
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Annabell Fuller
- Megha Ganne
- Savannah Grewal
- Mizuki Hashimoto
- Rachel Heck
- Youmin Hwang
- Julia Johnson
- Auston Kim
- Irene Kim
- Sara Kouskova
- Aline Krauter
- Rachel Kuehn
- Ashley Lau
- Jeong Hyun Lee
- Amalie Leth-Nissen
- Beth Lillie
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra
- Hsin-Yu Lu
- Caitlyn Macnab
- Emily Mahar
- Antonia Malate
- Caley McGinty
- Carolina Melgrati
- Ashley Menne
- Emilia Migliaccio
- Benedetta Moresco
- Anna Morgan
- Hinano Muguruma
- Katherine Muzi
- Mychael O'Berry
- Meja Ortengren
- Alexa Pano
- Valery Plata
- Avani Prashanth
- Kirsten Rudgeley
- Amanda Sambach
- Megan Schofill
- Paula Schulz-Hanssen
- Aneka Seumanutafa
- Erica Shepherd
- Ivy Shepherd
- Bailey Shoemaker
- Ellie Slama
- Emma Spitz
- Latanna Stone
- Caroline Sturdza
- Shannon Tan
- Rina Tatematsu
- Ayaka Tezuka
- Beatrice Wallin
- Lauren Walsh
- Crystal Wang
- Yana Wilson
- Lei Ye
- Xiaowen Yin
- Rin Yoshida
- Liqi Zeng
- Rose Zhang
- Avery Zweig