Asian Tour

03/24/2022 at 12:40 pm
The 2022 The DGC Open purse is set for $500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $90,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The DGC Open field is headed by Shiv Kapur, Paul Peterson, Jeev Milkha Singh and more of the world's best players.

The 138-player field is an event on the 2022 Asian Tour schedule, which is now on to its fourth event of the campaign.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Delhi Golf Club in Delhi, India.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2022 The DGC Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $90,000
2 $55,000
3 $31,500
4 $25,000
5 $20,500
6 $16,650
7 $14,250
8 $12,250
9 $10,700
10 $9,550
11 $8,725
12 $8,125
13 $7,575
14 $7,225
15 $6,925
16 $6,625
17 $6,325
18 $6,025
19 $5,775
20 $5,575
21 $5,450
22 $5,300
23 $5,150
24 $5,000
25 $4,850
26 $4,700
27 $4,550
28 $4,400
29 $4,250
30 $4,100
31 $4,050
32 $3,900
33 $3,800
34 $3,700
35 $3,600
36 $3,500
37 $3,400
38 $3,300
39 $3,200
40 $3,100
41 $3,025
42 $2,925
43 $2,825
44 $2,725
45 $2,675
46 $2,650
47 $2,550
48 $2,450
49 $2,350
50 $2,250
51 $2,150
52 $2,050
53 $1,950
54 $1,900
55 $1,850
56 $1,800
57 $1,750
58 $1,700
59 $1,650
60 $1,600
61 $1,550
62 $1,500
63 $1,450
64 $1,400
65 $1,350

