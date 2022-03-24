The 2022 The DGC Open purse is set for $500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $90,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The The DGC Open field is headed by Shiv Kapur, Paul Peterson, Jeev Milkha Singh and more of the world's best players.

The 138-player field is an event on the 2022 Asian Tour schedule, which is now on to its fourth event of the campaign.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Delhi Golf Club in Delhi, India.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2022 The DGC Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout