2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play streaming, TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

The 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play marks the next 2022 event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Austin.

There will be five days of this tournament, with the group stage running for three days. Golf Channel airs all five days of the tournament. The tournament runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

The field includes Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland and more as part of a 64-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Wednesday's first day through Sunday's final day. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 2-8 p.m. Eastern.

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play streaming schedule: How to watch online

Golf Channel and NBC Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the PGA Tour online using GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app for live streaming. NBC coverage airs on the NBC Sports app, as well on NBCSports.com. For both of these channels, the TV schedule and live streaming schedule are the same.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

Here are the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Wednesday, March 23: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Thursday, March 24: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, March 25: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 26: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, March 27: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-7 p.m. on NBC

2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, March 23

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-8 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-8 p.m.

Friday, March 25

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8:30-10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 27