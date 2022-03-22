Phil Mickelson is not competing in the 2022 Masters, marking his first Augusta miss since 1994
03/22/2022 at 8:38 am
Golf News Net
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Phil Mickelson tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)


For the first time in nearly 30 years, Phil Mickelson is not competing in the Masters Tournament.

On March 21, Augusta National Golf Club updated their Masters website to indicate that Mickelson, a three-time Masters winner, will not be a participant in the 2022 Masters field. On the website, Mickelson was removed from the listing of 2022 Players and added to the list of Past Champions Not Playing under the 2022 Invitees section.

Of course, that website change triggered a variety of speculation. Ultimately, several news outlets reached out to Augusta National to confirm that this decision was not only accurate but also final. The club confirmed that news.

Augusta National does not change a past champion's status on their website and for the tournament itself unless the player indicates they will not be competing. Past champions have what's effectively a lifetime invitation to compete in the Masters, though the invitation is still made by the club.

This year will mark the first time since 1994 that Mickelson has not competed in the event.

The next question is if Mickelson will defend his title at the PGA Championship in May. In May 2021 at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, Mickelson became the oldest major champion in golf history. It is exceptionally rare for a major champion to not defend their title the next year -- for injury or another reason.

