2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/21/2022 at 3:29 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play purse is set for $12 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,100,000 -- less than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players.

Every player earns a paycheck this week, with the last-place finisher earning $40,000. Players who get out of the round-robin stage and into the final bracket of 16 earn a minimum of $220,000. Losers in the quarterfinal round get $386,000, then the four semifinalists have matches to slot the top four finishers.

All of the players who failed to make the Round of 16 were paid on a sliding scale based on performance in their three matches: a payout for players who scored 0 points in group play, a different payout for those who earned 0.5 points, another for players who earned 1 point, another for players who earned 1.5 points and a final group for players who earned 2 points. Those payouts will be determined based on how many players fall in each group at the end of group play.

The event is at the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, with the Pete Dye design that is great for match play.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, with WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play allocating the standard amount of points.

The winner gets 74 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters and the PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,100,000
2 $1,320,000
3 $852,000
4 $685,000
5 $386,000
6 $386,000
7 $386,000
8 $386,000
9 $220,000
10 $220,000
11 $220,000
12 $220,000
13 $220,000
14 $220,000
15 $220,000
16 $220,000
17 $164,000
18 $154,000
19 $148,000
20 $142,000
21 $136,000
22 $130,000
23 $125,000
24 $120,000
25 $116,000
26 $112,000
27 $108,000
28 $104,000
29 $100,000
30 $96,000
31 $93,000
32 $90,000
33 $87,000
34 $84,000
35 $81,000
36 $78,000
37 $75,000
38 $72,000
39 $70,000
40 $68,000
41 $66,000
42 $64,000
43 $62,000
44 $60,000
45 $58,000
46 $56,000
47 $54,000
48 $52,000
49 $51,000
50 $50,000
51 $49,000
52 $48,000
53 $47,000
54 $46,000
55 $45,000
56 $44,000
57 $43,500
58 $43,000
59 $42,500
60 $42,000
61 $41,500
62 $41,000
63 $40,500
64 $40,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.