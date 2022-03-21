2022 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Fatima Fernandez Cano, who earned the big win with a victory at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.

Fernandez Cano shot a 70 -- her third of the week -- in the final round to back up an incredible 11-under-par 61 in the third round that gave her control of the tournament.

For the two-time Epson Tour grad, her 17-under 271 total was good enough for a three-shot win over Dani Holmqvist, Sofia Garcia and Laura Restrepo.

Fernandez Cano won the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic recap notes

Fernandez Cano is already a member of the LPGA Tour in 2022, so she is unable to advance in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the IOA Championship in Beaumont, Calif.

2022 Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details