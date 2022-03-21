2022 Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/21/2022 at 2:51 pm
The 2022 Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Fatima Fernandez Cano, who earned the big win with a victory at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.

Fernandez Cano shot a 70 -- her third of the week -- in the final round to back up an incredible 11-under-par 61 in the third round that gave her control of the tournament.

For the two-time Epson Tour grad, her 17-under 271 total was good enough for a three-shot win over Dani Holmqvist, Sofia Garcia and Laura Restrepo.

Fernandez Cano won the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic recap notes

Fernandez Cano is already a member of the LPGA Tour in 2022, so she is unable to advance in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the IOA Championship in Beaumont, Calif.

2022 Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Fatima Fernandez Cano -17 70 70 61 70 271 $37,500
T2 Dani Holmqvist -14 68 67 73 66 274 $18,047
T2 Sofia Garcia -14 71 68 67 68 274 $18,047
T2 Laura Restrepo -14 69 66 67 72 274 $18,047
T5 Kum-Kang Park -13 70 70 71 64 275 $8,418
T5 Lucy Li -13 70 71 67 67 275 $8,418
T5 Weiwei Zhang -13 71 67 67 70 275 $8,418
T5 Sophie Hausmann -13 65 69 70 71 275 $8,418
T9 Lauren Coughlin -12 71 71 66 68 276 $5,452
T9 Hira Naveed -12 70 68 69 69 276 $5,452
T9 Alana Uriell -12 67 70 67 72 276 $5,452
T12 Gabriela Ruffels -11 72 68 70 67 277 $4,432
T12 Natalie Srinivasan -11 67 70 70 70 277 $4,432
T12 Jaclyn Lee -11 69 67 70 71 277 $4,432
T15 Maja Stark -10 68 72 70 68 278 $3,655
T15 Daniela Iacobelli -10 71 70 68 69 278 $3,655
T15 Casey Danielson -10 70 71 68 69 278 $3,655
T15 Fernanda Lira -10 69 70 68 71 278 $3,655
T19 Alyaa Abdulghany -9 70 69 71 69 279 $3,015
T19 Andrea Lee -9 76 66 67 70 279 $3,015
T19 Laura Wearn -9 69 71 69 70 279 $3,015
T19 Nishtha Madan -9 70 68 70 71 279 $3,015
T19 Ruixin Liu -9 69 66 72 72 279 $3,015
T19 Haylee Harford -9 68 68 67 76 279 $3,015
T25 Ana Paula Valdes -8 70 74 69 67 280 $2,535
T25 Linnea Strom -8 69 71 72 68 280 $2,535
T25 Dottie Ardina -8 72 69 69 70 280 $2,535
T25 Laetitia Beck -8 71 71 66 72 280 $2,535
T29 Caroline Inglis -7 68 72 71 70 281 $2,119
T29 Ana Belac -7 71 68 71 71 281 $2,119
T29 Maria Fassi -7 68 69 73 71 281 $2,119
T29 Gina Kim -7 75 66 67 73 281 $2,119
T29 Gigi Stoll -7 69 70 68 74 281 $2,119
T29 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez -7 69 65 72 75 281 $2,119
T35 Samantha Wagner -6 73 71 71 67 282 $1,735
T35 Selena Costabile -6 70 73 71 68 282 $1,735
T35 Binny Lee -6 72 69 71 70 282 $1,735
T35 Klara Spilkova -6 74 66 70 72 282 $1,735
T35 Agathe Laisne -6 69 72 68 73 282 $1,735
T40 Clariss Guce -5 74 70 70 69 283 $1,407
T40 Laura Gonzalez Escallon -5 73 71 70 69 283 $1,407
T40 Liz Nagel -5 74 66 74 69 283 $1,407
T40 Becca Huffer -5 71 70 72 70 283 $1,407
T40 Julienne Soo -5 69 69 73 72 283 $1,407
T40 Min-G Kim -5 73 71 66 73 283 $1,407
T40 Hyo Joon Jang -5 69 73 66 75 283 $1,407
T47 Britney Yada -4 68 74 73 69 284 $1,178
T47 Savannah Vilaubi -4 70 71 73 70 284 $1,178
T47 Teresa Toscano -4 69 75 69 71 284 $1,178
T47 Katie Yoo -4 72 69 71 72 284 $1,178
T51 Haley Moore -3 74 66 75 70 285 $1,056
T51 Nannette Hill -3 72 72 70 71 285 $1,056
T51 Lauren Cox -3 68 73 72 72 285 $1,056
T51 Ssu-Chia Cheng -3 68 69 73 75 285 $1,056
T55 Ching Huang -2 72 72 72 70 286 $954
T55 Emma Broze -2 67 76 71 72 286 $954
T55 Min Seo Kwak -2 74 68 69 75 286 $954
T55 Julie Aime -2 70 70 68 78 286 $954
T59 Amelia Garvey -1 72 71 73 71 287 $877
T59 Alena Sharp -1 69 74 73 71 287 $877
T61 Sierra Brooks E 73 71 72 72 288 $838
T61 Beth Wu E 76 68 71 73 288 $838
T61 Yan Liu E 72 70 70 76 288 $838
64 Louise Ridderstrom 1 73 71 72 73 289 $813
65 Kristin Coleman 2 70 73 75 72 290 $800
66 Vicky Hurst 3 71 71 72 77 291 $787
T67 Karen Fredgaard 4 74 69 78 71 292 $768
T67 Allison Emrey 4 73 70 72 77 292 $768

