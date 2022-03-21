2022 Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Fatima Fernandez Cano, who earned the big win with a victory at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.
Fernandez Cano shot a 70 -- her third of the week -- in the final round to back up an incredible 11-under-par 61 in the third round that gave her control of the tournament.
For the two-time Epson Tour grad, her 17-under 271 total was good enough for a three-shot win over Dani Holmqvist, Sofia Garcia and Laura Restrepo.
Fernandez Cano won the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.
Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic recap notes
Fernandez Cano is already a member of the LPGA Tour in 2022, so she is unable to advance in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.
This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the IOA Championship in Beaumont, Calif.
2022 Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|-17
|70
|70
|61
|70
|271
|$37,500
|T2
|Dani Holmqvist
|-14
|68
|67
|73
|66
|274
|$18,047
|T2
|Sofia Garcia
|-14
|71
|68
|67
|68
|274
|$18,047
|T2
|Laura Restrepo
|-14
|69
|66
|67
|72
|274
|$18,047
|T5
|Kum-Kang Park
|-13
|70
|70
|71
|64
|275
|$8,418
|T5
|Lucy Li
|-13
|70
|71
|67
|67
|275
|$8,418
|T5
|Weiwei Zhang
|-13
|71
|67
|67
|70
|275
|$8,418
|T5
|Sophie Hausmann
|-13
|65
|69
|70
|71
|275
|$8,418
|T9
|Lauren Coughlin
|-12
|71
|71
|66
|68
|276
|$5,452
|T9
|Hira Naveed
|-12
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|$5,452
|T9
|Alana Uriell
|-12
|67
|70
|67
|72
|276
|$5,452
|T12
|Gabriela Ruffels
|-11
|72
|68
|70
|67
|277
|$4,432
|T12
|Natalie Srinivasan
|-11
|67
|70
|70
|70
|277
|$4,432
|T12
|Jaclyn Lee
|-11
|69
|67
|70
|71
|277
|$4,432
|T15
|Maja Stark
|-10
|68
|72
|70
|68
|278
|$3,655
|T15
|Daniela Iacobelli
|-10
|71
|70
|68
|69
|278
|$3,655
|T15
|Casey Danielson
|-10
|70
|71
|68
|69
|278
|$3,655
|T15
|Fernanda Lira
|-10
|69
|70
|68
|71
|278
|$3,655
|T19
|Alyaa Abdulghany
|-9
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$3,015
|T19
|Andrea Lee
|-9
|76
|66
|67
|70
|279
|$3,015
|T19
|Laura Wearn
|-9
|69
|71
|69
|70
|279
|$3,015
|T19
|Nishtha Madan
|-9
|70
|68
|70
|71
|279
|$3,015
|T19
|Ruixin Liu
|-9
|69
|66
|72
|72
|279
|$3,015
|T19
|Haylee Harford
|-9
|68
|68
|67
|76
|279
|$3,015
|T25
|Ana Paula Valdes
|-8
|70
|74
|69
|67
|280
|$2,535
|T25
|Linnea Strom
|-8
|69
|71
|72
|68
|280
|$2,535
|T25
|Dottie Ardina
|-8
|72
|69
|69
|70
|280
|$2,535
|T25
|Laetitia Beck
|-8
|71
|71
|66
|72
|280
|$2,535
|T29
|Caroline Inglis
|-7
|68
|72
|71
|70
|281
|$2,119
|T29
|Ana Belac
|-7
|71
|68
|71
|71
|281
|$2,119
|T29
|Maria Fassi
|-7
|68
|69
|73
|71
|281
|$2,119
|T29
|Gina Kim
|-7
|75
|66
|67
|73
|281
|$2,119
|T29
|Gigi Stoll
|-7
|69
|70
|68
|74
|281
|$2,119
|T29
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez
|-7
|69
|65
|72
|75
|281
|$2,119
|T35
|Samantha Wagner
|-6
|73
|71
|71
|67
|282
|$1,735
|T35
|Selena Costabile
|-6
|70
|73
|71
|68
|282
|$1,735
|T35
|Binny Lee
|-6
|72
|69
|71
|70
|282
|$1,735
|T35
|Klara Spilkova
|-6
|74
|66
|70
|72
|282
|$1,735
|T35
|Agathe Laisne
|-6
|69
|72
|68
|73
|282
|$1,735
|T40
|Clariss Guce
|-5
|74
|70
|70
|69
|283
|$1,407
|T40
|Laura Gonzalez Escallon
|-5
|73
|71
|70
|69
|283
|$1,407
|T40
|Liz Nagel
|-5
|74
|66
|74
|69
|283
|$1,407
|T40
|Becca Huffer
|-5
|71
|70
|72
|70
|283
|$1,407
|T40
|Julienne Soo
|-5
|69
|69
|73
|72
|283
|$1,407
|T40
|Min-G Kim
|-5
|73
|71
|66
|73
|283
|$1,407
|T40
|Hyo Joon Jang
|-5
|69
|73
|66
|75
|283
|$1,407
|T47
|Britney Yada
|-4
|68
|74
|73
|69
|284
|$1,178
|T47
|Savannah Vilaubi
|-4
|70
|71
|73
|70
|284
|$1,178
|T47
|Teresa Toscano
|-4
|69
|75
|69
|71
|284
|$1,178
|T47
|Katie Yoo
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|72
|284
|$1,178
|T51
|Haley Moore
|-3
|74
|66
|75
|70
|285
|$1,056
|T51
|Nannette Hill
|-3
|72
|72
|70
|71
|285
|$1,056
|T51
|Lauren Cox
|-3
|68
|73
|72
|72
|285
|$1,056
|T51
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|-3
|68
|69
|73
|75
|285
|$1,056
|T55
|Ching Huang
|-2
|72
|72
|72
|70
|286
|$954
|T55
|Emma Broze
|-2
|67
|76
|71
|72
|286
|$954
|T55
|Min Seo Kwak
|-2
|74
|68
|69
|75
|286
|$954
|T55
|Julie Aime
|-2
|70
|70
|68
|78
|286
|$954
|T59
|Amelia Garvey
|-1
|72
|71
|73
|71
|287
|$877
|T59
|Alena Sharp
|-1
|69
|74
|73
|71
|287
|$877
|T61
|Sierra Brooks
|E
|73
|71
|72
|72
|288
|$838
|T61
|Beth Wu
|E
|76
|68
|71
|73
|288
|$838
|T61
|Yan Liu
|E
|72
|70
|70
|76
|288
|$838
|64
|Louise Ridderstrom
|1
|73
|71
|72
|73
|289
|$813
|65
|Kristin Coleman
|2
|70
|73
|75
|72
|290
|$800
|66
|Vicky Hurst
|3
|71
|71
|72
|77
|291
|$787
|T67
|Karen Fredgaard
|4
|74
|69
|78
|71
|292
|$768
|T67
|Allison Emrey
|4
|73
|70
|72
|77
|292
|$768