2022 Valspar Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/15/2022 at 11:29 am
The 2022 Valspar Championship purse is set for $7.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,404,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Valspar Championship field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is the final Florida Swing event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order. Four spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

This is the 21st PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,404,000
2 $850,200
3 $538,200
4 $382,200
5 $319,800
6 $282,750
7 $263,250
8 $243,750
9 $228,150
10 $212,550
11 $196,950
12 $181,350
13 $165,750
14 $150,150
15 $142,350
16 $134,550
17 $126,750
18 $118,950
19 $111,150
20 $103,350
21 $95,550
22 $87,750
23 $81,510
24 $75,270
25 $69,030
26 $62,790
27 $60,450
28 $58,110
29 $55,770
30 $53,430
31 $51,090
32 $48,750
33 $46,410
34 $44,460
35 $42,510
36 $40,560
37 $38,610
38 $37,050
39 $35,490
40 $33,930
41 $32,370
42 $30,810
43 $29,250
44 $27,690
45 $26,130
46 $24,570
47 $23,010
48 $21,762
49 $20,670
50 $20,046
51 $19,578
52 $19,110
53 $18,798
54 $18,486
55 $18,330
56 $18,174
57 $18,018
58 $17,862
59 $17,706
60 $17,550
61 $17,394
62 $17,238
63 $17,082
64 $16,926
65 $16,770

