The 2022 Valspar Championship purse is set for $7.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,404,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Valspar Championship field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is the final Florida Swing event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order. Four spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

This is the 21st PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Valspar Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout