Who is Anirban Lahiri? Bio for the 2022 The Players Championship contender

Anirban Lahiri is a close pursuer in the final rounds of the 2022 The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's crown jewel and biggest purse at TPC Sawgrass and the Stadium Course. With a wild week coming to a close, Lahiri could secure his first PGA Tour win.

Lahiri, who hails from India, is 34 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing in the top 125 in the prior season's FedEx Cup points list.

However, for Lahiri, his journey to the PGA Tour and being on the precipice of a life-changing PGA Tour win is a remarkable story.

Lahiri was born in Pune, India, and he competes under their flag, including in the 2020 Olympics (played in 2021). He now lives in Florida with his family, including wife Ipsa and daughter Tisya.

Lahiri is hitting his prime

Anirban Lahiri has won around the world since he turned pro in 2007. The 34-year-old has won seven times on the Asian Tour and has 18 professional victories. He joined the PGA Tour in 2015.

So far, Lahiri is yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he continues to play well each seaason on the PGA Tour.

Entering this week, Lahiri was 209th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 332nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

He has been ranked as high as 33rd in the Official World Golf Ranking and has played on two Presidents Cup teams.

What a win at the Bear rap means

With a win today, Lahiri would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2022 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next five after that. And, according to the 2022 The Players Championship payout, he would win $3.6 million to top it all off.